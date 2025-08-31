Mumbai: Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Of Men Accused In ₹46 Lakh Forex Fraud Call Centre Case | Pexels Image

Mumbai: The sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of two men booked by Goregaon police for allegedly running a fake call centre for forex trading, and duping 245 persons to the tune of Rs 46.16 lakh.

On August 4, the police raided Ashmi Complex in Goregaon (West) and arrested Sunil Gar and Aashish Kumar Jaiswar. The two said they worked for one Rohit Kadam and the gala was taken on rent by Anil Gar. Apprehending arrest, Kadam and Gar approached the sessions court for anticipatory bail. They claimed that the case is based on documentary and electronic evidence, and custodial interrogation is not necessary.

The prosecution, however, sought custodial interrogation and contended that Kadam had created the website unityfxlive.com. Further, he accepted the amount from people in rupees and showed the same as invested in dollars. While some if it was invested in unityfxlive.com, the rest was withdrawn.

The prosecution also said that statement of one Lalji Kumariya was recorded, wherein he claimed to have been cheated to the tune of Rs 30.91 lakh. Rejecting the plea, the court observed that Kadam prima facie is the main culprit for whom Sunil Gar and Jaiswar were working. The gala where the alleged raid got affected was hired by Anil Gar.