 Mumbai: Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Of Men Accused In ₹46 Lakh Forex Fraud Call Centre Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Of Men Accused In ₹46 Lakh Forex Fraud Call Centre Case

Mumbai: Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Of Men Accused In ₹46 Lakh Forex Fraud Call Centre Case

The sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of two men booked by Goregaon police for allegedly running a fake call centre for forex trading, and duping 245 persons to the tune of Rs 46.16 lakh.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Of Men Accused In ₹46 Lakh Forex Fraud Call Centre Case | Pexels Image

Mumbai: The sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of two men booked by Goregaon police for allegedly running a fake call centre for forex trading, and duping 245 persons to the tune of Rs 46.16 lakh.

On August 4, the police raided Ashmi Complex in Goregaon (West) and arrested Sunil Gar and Aashish Kumar Jaiswar. The two said they worked for one Rohit Kadam and the gala was taken on rent by Anil Gar. Apprehending arrest, Kadam and Gar approached the sessions court for anticipatory bail. They claimed that the case is based on documentary and electronic evidence, and custodial interrogation is not necessary.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Deploys 800 Workers To Clean Azad Maidan Premises; Additional Water Tankers & Medical...
article-image

The prosecution, however, sought custodial interrogation and contended that Kadam had created the website unityfxlive.com. Further, he accepted the amount from people in rupees and showed the same as invested in dollars. While some if it was invested in unityfxlive.com, the rest was withdrawn.

The prosecution also said that statement of one Lalji Kumariya was recorded, wherein he claimed to have been cheated to the tune of Rs 30.91 lakh. Rejecting the plea, the court observed that Kadam prima facie is the main culprit for whom Sunil Gar and Jaiswar were working. The gala where the alleged raid got affected was hired by Anil Gar.

FPJ Shorts
'EU Remains Divided On Gaza Response,' Says Commission VP Kaja Kallas After Ministers’ Meeting
'EU Remains Divided On Gaza Response,' Says Commission VP Kaja Kallas After Ministers’ Meeting
Use SBI Credit Cards? From Tomorrow Several Rules Will Change, Check The Full Details Here
Use SBI Credit Cards? From Tomorrow Several Rules Will Change, Check The Full Details Here
'Underwear Dakhavu Ka': Jarange Patil Clarifies What Led To Yellow Stains On His Pants At Maratha Reservation Morcha Held At Mumbai's Azad Maidan | VIDEO
'Underwear Dakhavu Ka': Jarange Patil Clarifies What Led To Yellow Stains On His Pants At Maratha Reservation Morcha Held At Mumbai's Azad Maidan | VIDEO
Radha Ashtami 2025: Know Meaning, Rituals, Subh Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Day
Radha Ashtami 2025: Know Meaning, Rituals, Subh Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Day
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Underwear Dakhavu Ka': Jarange Patil Clarifies What Led To Yellow Stains On His Pants At Maratha...

'Underwear Dakhavu Ka': Jarange Patil Clarifies What Led To Yellow Stains On His Pants At Maratha...

Mumbai: Malvani Police Seize 204 Kg Ganja, Arms Worth Over ₹70 Lakh; 5 Arrested

Mumbai: Malvani Police Seize 204 Kg Ganja, Arms Worth Over ₹70 Lakh; 5 Arrested

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Maharashtra Pollution Board Allows Natural Pond Immersion Of Eco-Friendly...

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Maharashtra Pollution Board Allows Natural Pond Immersion Of Eco-Friendly...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Of Men Accused In ₹46 Lakh Forex Fraud Call...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Of Men Accused In ₹46 Lakh Forex Fraud Call...

Mumbai: PMLA Court Denies Bail To Ex-Axis MF Fund Manager In ₹91 Crore Front-Trading Case

Mumbai: PMLA Court Denies Bail To Ex-Axis MF Fund Manager In ₹91 Crore Front-Trading Case