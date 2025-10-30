Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Calls For Better Coordination Between Govt & Animal Welfare Organisations

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil |

Mumbai: Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, minister for water resources (Godavari and Krishna Valley Development Corporation), Maharashtra Government, suggested the establishment of more effective coordination between the state government's animal welfare schemes and animal welfare organisation's social initiatives.

The minister said this while interacting with trustees and activists of Samast Mahajan at the organisation's newly established headquarters in the city. Shekhar Mundada, chairman of the Maharashtra State Goseva Commission, was also present at the function.

The meeting discussed various projects related to livestock conservation, fodder availability, animal health facilities, and rural self-reliance. Vikhe Patil appreciated the functioning of Samast Mahajan and praised the organisation's philanthropic and sensitive work, saying that the organisation is setting an ideal example of compassion-based development.

Paresh Shah, trustee of Samast Mahajan and member said that Vikhe Patil has given new direction to animal welfare, environmental, and rural development initiatives in Maharashtra with his collaboration. "We will continue to work on the principle of "Jivdaya Parmo Dharma" (Compassion towards all living beings is the highest duty). Our resolve to see God in every living being and serve them will remain unbroken," said Shah.

Samast Mahajan works for animal welfare, aiding gaushala, panjrapols and other animal shelters, environmental protection, water conservation, and rural development. The group is involved in establishing fodder and water projects, creating sustainable models for rural development, and building a society based on compassion.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/