Mumbai: BMC Deploys 800 Workers To Clean Azad Maidan Premises; Additional Water Tankers & Medical Teams On Site |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed as many as 800 staff from the solid waste management (SWM), to clean the Azad Maidan and its premises in south Mumbai. The Maratha quota protest led by Manoj Jarange Patil entered its third day on Sunday, with thousands of his supporters gathered at the protesting site, while many took a ride in the city.

The BMC, as the local civic body, has also provided basic health and sanitation facilities for the protestors, including 25 tankers of drinking water. The water tankers are deployed at Azad Maidan, BMC Road, CSMT, Hutatma Chowk, Bombay Gymkhana, Haj House, Marine Drive Police Station, Air India Building, as well as Yellow Gate, Sewri area on Eastern Freeway, Cotton Green Vehicle Terminal, and Vashi Naka.

At Azad Maidan and its surroundings, more than 300 toilets, both fixed and mobile, are available free of cost to the protesters. "Workers are deployed to clean the toilets and well as 800 SWM workers who are deployed who are continuously maintaining cleanliness," the BMC officials said.

The corporation is also distributing a large number of garbage bags to the protesters for waste collection. The authorities are continuously appealing the protesters to put the waste in dustbins and/or hand it over to the municipal employees deployed.

Medical Aid Room Established

Considering the number of protesters, a 24-hour medical aid room has been set up at the Azad Maidan area, where four medical teams and two ambulances are deployed. A medical team has also been appointed in the area from BMC-run Nair Hospital. In case of emergency, patients will be referred to Gokuldas Tejpal (G.T.) Hospital, Nair Hospital, Cama Hospital and Bombay Hospital. On behalf of the state government, a team from J. J Hospital has also been appointed in the Azad Maidan area.

Notably, a protestor lost his life on Saturday evening. Identified as Vijay Ghogre, hailing from Latur district, the protestors died due to cardiac arrest. He was taken to GT hospital, where he was declared dead. In the last two days, St George has seen more than 100 protestors coming with for ailments like headaches, body pain, flu etc.

During a similar protest led by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil last year, a protestor had died near Junnar in Pune district.