'No Andolan Only Vacation': Maratha Reservation Protestors Spotted At Mumbai's Jehangir Art Gallery, Netizens React | VIDEO | X

Mumbai: A viral video showing Maratha reservation protestors wandering inside Mumbai’s Jehangir Art Gallery has triggered sharp debate on social media. Captioned by users as “Not andolan, but vacation”, the clip has raised questions on the seriousness of the ongoing agitation and the way authorities are managing large-scale demonstrations in the city.

The Maratha reservation movement has mobilized lakhs across Maharashtra, pressing for quotas in jobs and education. However, visuals of protestors in a leisure setting have led many to accuse participants of diluting the agitation’s gravity.

Viral Video:

Social media was quick to react, with comments ranging from mockery to anger. One user remarked, “हे आरक्षणासाठी नाही फिरायला आलेत” (“They have not come here for reservation, but for roaming around”), while another wrote, “Vacation ✅”, directly questioning their intent. Others criticized the lack of focus, with a comment stating, “Sagle time pass wale ahet” (“They are all here just to waste time”).

The online backlash also highlighted frustration within the community. A user wrote, “पोहोचले म्हणजे काय त्यांनी बघु नये का... पण ते दुसऱ्या ग्रहावरून आलेत नीट न्यूज घ्या” suggesting that media portrayals may be exaggerating, but still pointing to the responsibility of protestors to remain disciplined. Another angry comment read, “हे आरक्षणासाठी नाही फिरायला आलेत”, implying that such diversions damage the credibility of the cause.

Beyond the public’s criticism, the video has exposed gaps in official management. Authorities allowed large groups to assemble near cultural landmarks without proper restrictions, raising the question of why stricter monitoring was not implemented. Analysts argue that government agencies must ensure that protests retain focus, rather than dispersing into activities that fuel doubts over intent.