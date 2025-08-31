Maratha Reservation Protest: Azad Maidan Turns Muddy, Protesters Opt For Mumbai Sightseeing At Gateway Of India, Nariman Point & Taj Hotel

Mumbai: A large number of Maratha protesters from across the state, who had arrived at Mumbai's Azad Maidan for the Maratha reservation protest, enjoyed sightseeing in the city on the second day as well. Many protesters were seen gathering in front of the Gateway of India, Nariman Point, and the Taj Hotel. At this time, young protesters were also seen dancing to the beat of drums at the Gateway of India.

Massive Influx From Across Maharashtra

Protesters from across the state, including Marathwada, entered Mumbai on Friday, and the inflow continued on Saturday. As a result, there was a massive traffic jam on the Thane Creek Bridge, Atal Setu, and the Eastern Freeway leading into Mumbai on Saturday.

Rain Turns Azad Maidan Muddy, Prompts Sightseeing

Since Azad Maidan was muddy due to rain, many protesters preferred to go sightseeing. Large crowds thronged Nariman Point and the Gateway of India. Protesters were seen taking selfies, clicking pictures, and recording videos at the Gateway. Some even broke into dance to drum beats at the site.

Taj Hotel Draws Attention, Viral Video Emerges

Significantly, the Taj Hotel near the Gateway of India — a global tourist attraction — also drew protesters. A video of some protesters entering the hotel has gone viral on social media.

Sightseeing Continues on Second Day of Protest

On Friday, the first day of the protest, several agitators were also seen roaming around Nariman Point and Azad Maidan. With Azad Maidan rendered muddy and inconvenient by the rain, many turned to sightseeing instead. On Saturday too, large numbers of protesters continued to tour the city.