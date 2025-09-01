Monday Rush: Security Tightened At CSMT as Agitators Camp At Terminus |

As scores of the Maratha quota agitators have turned the CSMT into their shelter, the railway police have increased manpower for crowd management as the terminus sees high footfall of passengers. Security has also been stepped up as thousands of office-goers from suburbs alight at the CSMT today (Monday), posing a major challenge for the railway police and the authorities concerned.

Railway police increase deployment

Talking to FPJ, Mumbai railway police chief Rakesh Kalasagar said, “We have increased the force at the CSMT railway station. The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been deployed at the station.” On Monday, more personnel will be deployed as it is the first working day of the week and a large number of citizens commute from the CSMT, added Kalasagar. “We are taking all necessary safety precautions,” he asserted.

Managing crowd and commuter flow

The CSMT became the abode of agitators from Friday when the protest began. Quota supporters, in huge numbers, are eating and sleeping at the CSMT, barely leaving an inch for regular commuters. They have also preferred to stay put at the key junction as it is close to the agitation venue – Azad Maidan and considered a relatively safe public place. For the last two nights, several videos have shown protesters sleeping on almost every platform.

Agitators turn CSMT into shelter

Several agitators have also been arriving via the Harbour line, which operates on Navi Mumbai route where the vehicles of the protesters have been parked. They are alighting at CSMT's platforms one and two. To handle the situation, the GRP has deployed additional personnel on these platforms.

Read Also Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Assures Efforts To Resolve Maratha Quota Issue As Manoj Jarange...

Women personnel deployed for safety

Kalasagar said, “Most agitators arrive on platforms one and two, so we have kept these passages clear for other passengers and allotted the central space for agitators to rest or wait. We have also deployed women personnel in front of ladies coaches.”

Guidance to Azad Maidan

The GRP is also guiding agitators to Azad Maidan through the subway. The RPF has made special deployments as the number of agitators at CSMT continues to swell. Both the forces are working in tandem to manage manpower effectively.