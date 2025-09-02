Maharashtra Crime: CBI Books Former Ordnance Factory Ambajhari Deputy GM In Nagpur Corruption Case; Private Firm, Proprietor Also Named

CBI registers corruption case against former OFAJ Deputy GM in Nagpur; searches recover incriminating documents and digital evidence | Representative image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recently registered a corruption case against the then deputy general manager, Ordnance Factory Ambajhari, Nagpur, a Nagpur based private company and its proprietor.

The CBI conducted searches at four locations including the office and residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, articles including digital evidence, said CBI officials on Tuesday.

Complaint Filed on 10 July 2025

According to the CBI, a written complaint had been received on 10.07.2025. The complaint alleged that public servant Deepak Lamba while working and functioning as DGM, OFAJ, Nagpur established one proprietorship firm showing his cousin as a proprietor and by manipulating the terms and conditions of tenders has given tenders to the said firm, on the basis of forged, false experience certificate submitted by the firm.

Suspicious Financial Transactions Detected

"It is further alleged that the accused Dy GM entered into multiple to and fro financial and banking transactions with the private firm through bank account of himself and his family members. The complaint prima facie reveal abuse of official position by Deepak Lamba, in criminal conspiracy with his relative for obtaining undue advantage for himself and his family members, as evident from multiple financial transactions in account of the firm and getting tenders on the basis of forged, false experience certificate submitted by the firm," a CBI official said.