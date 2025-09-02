 Thane Tragedy: 59-Year-Old Biker Dies After Lost Control On Pothole-Ridden Road, Crushed Under Dumper In Bhiwandi; Case Registered
A 59-year-old biker from Bhiwandi lost control on a pothole-ridden road and died after being crushed by a dumper on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Vilas Baban Patil, a resident of Lape village in Bhiwandi rural, under Bhiwandi Taluka jurisdiction.

NK Gupta
Updated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 08:01 PM IST
Biker crushed under dumper after hitting pothole in Bhiwandi; residents demand urgent road repairs | Representational Image

A 59-year-old biker from Bhiwandi lost control on a pothole-ridden road and died after being crushed by a dumper on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Vilas Baban Patil, a resident of Lape village in Bhiwandi rural, under Bhiwandi Taluka jurisdiction.

Accident Near Dhamangaon Pipeline Area

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at Dhamangaon near the pipeline area, when Patil was returning home after work. A passerby alerted the local police and rushed him to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Driver Fled; FIR Registered Under BNS and Motor Vehicles Act

According to police sources, the biker came under the rear wheel of the dumper and died on the spot. An FIR has been registered against the driver under relevant sections of the BNS Act and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police Confirm Victim Lost Control

Harshvardhan Barve, Senior Police Inspector of Bhiwandi Taluka Police Station, said, “We rushed to the spot and found that he had come under the rear wheel of the dumper. Preliminary investigation suggests he lost control and collapsed, leading to his death after being crushed by the dumper. The driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. We have seized the dumper and launched a manhunt for him. Further investigation is underway.”

Also Watch:

Bhiwandi Hit-And-Run: 35-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Unidentified Vehicle Near...
Pothole Deaths on the Rise in Bhiwandi

This is not an isolated case. Earlier, three pothole-related accidents were reported on the Bhiwandi–Wada road and within Bhiwandi city. Frustrated residents and local activists have raised concerns, asking, “When will the authorities fill the potholes? How many more lives will be lost to road accidents caused by potholes?”

