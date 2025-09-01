Bhiwandi Hit-And-Run: 35-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Unidentified Vehicle Near Rajnoli Naka; Case Registered

Police probe CCTV footage after a 35-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Rajnoli Naka, Bhiwandi | Representational Image

Thane: A 35-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Bhiwandi early Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Birendra Rajbhar, a resident of Bhiwandi originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on the Nashik–Thane Highway near Rajnoli Naka.

Victim Declared Dead on Arrival

According to police, the unknown vehicle was being driven recklessly when it struck Rajbhar, who was reportedly crossing the road. He sustained severe injuries to his head, leg, and hand.

A passerby witnessed the accident and immediately alerted local police. Rajbhar was rushed to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police Register Case Under BNS and Motor Vehicles Act

An FIR has been registered under Sections 106(1) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 134(A) and 134 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police Begin Investigation

Police Sub-Inspector Dilip Dumane of Kongaon Police Station said, "We rushed to the spot, and the victim was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. We are scanning the CCTV footage installed along the highway. Once we identify the registration number of the unidentified vehicle, the driver will be apprehended."

Family Informed, Final Rites in Uttar Pradesh

The victim’s family was informed, and after post-mortem, the body was handed over to them. His remains will be taken to Uttar Pradesh for the final rites.