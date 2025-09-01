Maratha Agitation Disrupts Mumbai's Lifeline: 52 BEST Bus Routes Altered, Local Trains Delayed, Protestors Occupy Streets And Stations | FPJ Photo

In an effort to ensure safety and minimize inconvenience to daily commuters, the Maratha community issued a set of guidelines for members traveling by Mumbai’s local trains during the ongoing mobilization.

The advisory, circulated widely via WhatsApp and social media, emphasized responsible travel behavior. Key instructions included:

Avoid getting down on railway tracks.

Refrain from hanging outside train coaches.

Travel during non-peak hours preferably between 5–8 AM or after 10 PM.

Return journeys advised post 8–9 PM to avoid office-hour rush.

Leaders described the move as a responsible step to balance protests with the city’s daily rhythm.

52 BEST Bus Routes Disrupted

A massive Maratha reservation agitation threw Mumbai’s public transport into disarray on Monday, with 52 BEST bus routes altered and thousands of commuters left stranded.

The disruptions began with 26 routes in the morning and swelled to 52 by afternoon, as protestors flooded key roads near CSMT. Many commuters were stuck in the rain without timely updates on diversions.

Key Bus Route Diversions

Jagannath Bhosale Marg: Routes 24, 45, C-10, 86, 305 diverted via Sant Sewalal Chowk and Poddar Chowk.

D.N. Road: Routes 1, 2, 3, 6, 8, 25, 45, 51, C-10, 103, 124, 126, 69, 14 rerouted through MG Road, Metro Junction, and Crawford Market.

Hutatma Chowk: Routes 66, 69, 126, 28 diverted through the chowk.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road: Routes 138, 139, 115 diverted to avoid congestion.

J.J. Flyover: Routes 6, 19, 25 rerouted via Mohammed Ali Road and MG Road.

Several buses, including routes 115, 116, and 138, were curtailed up to Bhatiya Baug, while others terminated at Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Marg.

A BEST official said the changes were “essential due to road blockades and crowd management concerns.”

Local Trains Delayed

Rail services on the Central Line slowed by 10 minutes in the morning and up to 20 minutes in the afternoon.

At CSMT, protestors entered the motorman’s cabin and raised slogans of “Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha.” Services briefly halted before resuming toward Panvel.

At Wadala and Vashi, protestors crossed tracks, forcing the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to intervene. Severe overcrowding was reported at CSMT.

Street Disruptions and Police Action

Outside CSMT, some protestors blocked roads and BEST buses near BMC offices and Metro Cinema, but police quickly dispersed them.

Read Also Union Minister Piyush Goyal Launches Sansad Khel Mahotsav In Mumbai To Boost Sports Culture

Protests Turn Cultural

At CSMT and Azad Maidan, the demonstrations took on a cultural dimension. Protestors played kabaddi, kho-kho, lagori, fugdi, and wrestling, while also raising slogans and waving flags.

Some entered AC and first-class compartments without tickets, climbed buses and lampposts, blocked intersections, danced in the streets, and even partially disrobed as symbolic protest.

Volunteers Supply Food and Essentials

With several shops shut in Fort, volunteers from across Maharashtra provided food and essentials to protestors.

Meals included jowar and bajra bhakris, pithla, batata bhaji, rice-dal, and other homemade dishes. Essentials such as soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and sanitary products were also distributed.