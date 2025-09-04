Ganeshotsav 2025: Matunga’s Floral Splendour And Sakinaka’s 36-Ft Idol Steal The Show

Matunga Ganpati (left), Saki Naka Ganpati (right) |

The flower and floral decorations market at Matunga is celebrating Ganeshotsav with flowers flown in from Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

Artists From Chennai Add Creative Touch

Nearly 100 kg of flowers are used to decorate the pandal put up by the Sri Vinayagar Association, a group of more than 50 flower merchants who have been celebrating the festival for the last 53 years. The flower decoration is changed every three days. Hosur, near Bengaluru, is a centre for growing malli or jasmine. Artists from Chennai have been brought to create the elaborate floral decorations that cover the pandal.

History of Tall Idols

This year, the prices of flowers are exorbitantly high due to heavy rains in the south. Mogra or malli costs Rs 2000 per kg; jamanthi or chrysanthemum costs Rs 40 per kg; rajnigandha or tuberose is selling at Rs 1200 per kg, and yellow konda or marigold at Rs 40 per kg. Durva grass, an essential component in Ganpati puja, costs Rs 50 for a small bunch, as against Rs 10 a week ago. "The daily rains have also affected the sales as devotees avoid buying flowers damaged by the rain," said Subbiah, president of the association.

Shri Krishna Mitra Mandal Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal is celebrating its 41st year of celebration this year with a 36-feet-tall Ganesh idol. Popularly known as 'Sakinaka’s Vighnaharta' and 'sweet Ganesh' for its prasad, this pandal on Andheri–Kurla Road attracts thousands of devotees every day.

New Avatar Each Year

The pandal uses flowers instead of gulal or coloured powder during the festival. The mandal conducts charity initiatives, including a year-round free distribution of chilled drinking water through a public water kiosk. Distribution of free notebooks to children, art competitions for students, and film screenings for educational and social purposes are other annual activities. The pandal avoids the use of DJs and noisy celebrations.

Commitment to Community

In 2018, it was the first mandal to install the tallest idol in the suburbs.. The highlight of the pandal is the creation of a new avatar of Lord Ganpati every year. The mandal's chief advisor, Anil Galgali, stated, “Over the past four decades, Shri Krishna Mitra Mandal has consistently prioritized community welfare while enriching the cultural and social fabric of Ganeshotsav.” The mandal president, Chandrakant Mane, added, “With the blessings of Lord Ganesh, we are determined to keep this festival people-centric and socially driven.”