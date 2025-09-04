Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹3,750-Crore Bombay High Court Complex in Bandra |

The Maharashtra State Cabinet, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday approved a provision of ₹3,750 crore for the construction of a new Bombay High Court complex in Bandra (East). Spread over 30.16 acres of government-owned land, the project has been declared a major infrastructure initiative and is expected to be completed within the stipulated timelines.

The integrated facility will house 75 modern courtrooms, judges’ chambers, offices and staff rooms, a state-of-the-art arbitration and mediation centre, an auditorium, a library, residential quarters for judges and staff, and a large parking space. It will also include amenities for lawyers and litigants, making it one of the most comprehensive judicial complexes in the country.

To facilitate construction, the state government has already initiated the process of de-reserving land parcels listed under the Development Plan (DP) 2034. The original reservation on the 30-acre plot covered multiple public facilities including a cultural centre, government quarters, a playground, gardens, a police station, a water pumping station, and bus shelters.

In June, the Cabinet cleared the proposal to relocate residents of Gautam Nagar and Kamla Nagar slums, spread across 4.09 acres of the government colony. The plan will see 254 tenements shifted—138 commercial units and 116 residential structures. These families will be rehabilitated in Malad East and Kandivali, and the vacated land will be merged into the construction site. The relocation is expected to be completed in the coming months.

A renowned architect has been appointed to design the new complex and develop its connecting road network. Officials said the project aims to provide the judiciary with a modern, integrated campus that meets the growing needs of Mumbai’s expanding population and ensures smoother access to justice.