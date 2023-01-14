Maharahstra: DCM Fadnavis attends conference on Crime and Law & Order; See pictures

By: Dharmesh Thakkar | January 14, 2023
Devendra Fadnavis Chaired a conference of state's Senior Police Officers on Crime and Law and Order
Senior IPS officers from all over Maharashtra were present at the conference
The officers along with the DCM reviewed, analysed and discussed on the current law and order scenario of the state
The conference decided steps to be taken for future strategies and plans.
Speaking at the conference, Fadnavis said Maharashtra Police is one of the best police forces
"I'm confident that Maha Police will catch up with the changing times and achieve the goals set collectively for the society’s peace and harmony, " Fadnavis said.
On the occasion, police officers were honoured for various achievements and their remarkable work in maintaining law and order
Officers were honoured for good crime conviction rate and arresting criminals & cracking cases using modern methods & technologies
