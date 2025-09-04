Navi Mumbai Crime: 36-Year-Old Man Out On Bail For 2018 Murder Strangles Girlfriend To Death After Drunken Fight

Accused Dattaram Nagu Pingla | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: A 36-year-old man who was serving life term for killing girl friend's uncle in 2018, kills girlfriend after he comes out on bail. The accused identified as Dattaram Nagu Pingla had killed the victim Archana Chandrakant Naik (30) on Monday night at her residence.

Pingla and Naik were in a relationship for more than 20 years. But Naik's uncle who opposed their relationship had got her married around 15 years back. In the year 2018, the accused killed her uncle and had been in jail since then. Meanwhile, Naik had abandoned her husband and kids and was staying with her mother.

Murder During Drunken Fight

"Pingla had appealed to high court challenging his life sentence and was out on bail. He used to meet Naik and they used to spend time together. On Monday, Naik's mother was not at home when they both spend time at her house and also got drunk. During a conversation, Naik started abusing Pingla's mother and to make her shut her mouth, he used a rope and strangled her. She collapsed and fell. He thought that she fell asleep and he too slept besides her," assistant police inspector Shrikant Kirvale from Revdanda police station said.

Body Discovered by Victim’s Sister

On Tuesday morning, he woke up and left the home unknown of the fact that Naik was dead. After sometime, her sister who stays nearby came home to meet her and found her dead.

"Her sister informed us and during investigation we found that she had spent the night with Pingla. By then Pingla had learnt of her death and has flee to a nearby forest and was in hiding. On Tuesday night, we finally tracee and arrested him," Kirvale said. The accused had been remanded to police custody for seven days.