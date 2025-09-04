 India’s Health Crisis: One In Four Corporate Employees Pre-Diabetic, Diabetes Cases Rising Sharply, Says Report
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 05:15 AM IST
article-image
Study finds 1 in 4 corporate employees in India pre-diabetic; experts urge regular screenings | Representational Image

Mumbai: The prevalence of diabetes and pre-diabetes among corporate employees is rising at an alarming pace, with health screening data showing a sharp year-on-year increase. A new report has revealed that one in every four corporate employees is now pre-diabetic, underscoring the growing health crisis in India’s workforce.

Pre-Diabetes Among Employees Hits 24.4%

The data, compiled by Medibuddy, a healthcare service provider that annually studies the health of corporate employees aged 31 to 50 across India, highlights worrying trends.

Between August 2023 and July 2024, 7.89% of corporate employees were diagnosed with diabetes and 19.38% with pre-diabetes. However, in the subsequent year (August 2024–July 2025), these numbers climbed to 8.85% for diabetes and 24.40% for pre-diabetes.

Men More Vulnerable Than Women

The study also found that men are more vulnerable compared to women. Among male employees, diabetes cases increased from 6.76% to 7.43% in a year, while pre-diabetes rose from 14.64% to 18.11%. In contrast, among women, diabetes prevalence rose from 1.13% to 1.42%, and pre-diabetes cases increased from 4.74% to 6.29%.

Experts Call for Regular Screenings

Dr. Gauri Kulkarni, Head of Medical Operations at the healthcare company, termed the findings a serious warning for corporate India. “The growing prevalence of diabetes and pre-diabetes among corporate employees is alarming. Regular screenings are critical to identify risks early and take preventive measures to safeguard employee health,” she said.

Lifestyle Diseases a Growing Concern

With lifestyle-related diseases on the rise, health experts warn that unchecked cases of pre-diabetes could soon translate into a surge of full-blown diabetes cases, placing an additional burden on both individuals and India’s healthcare system.

