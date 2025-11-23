'Har Sunday Do Ghante': Bhiwandi Youth Unite To Save Polluted Varala Lake |

Bhiwandi: Varala Lake the only major tourist attraction in Bhiwandi and the city’s primary source of drinking water continues to battle alarming levels of pollution caused by waste dumping and immersion of religious offerings. The neglected condition of the lake has resulted in foul odour and deterioration of water quality, forcing residents to raise their voices for immediate intervention.

Taking the situation into their own hands, a group of socially committed youngsters launched a community-driven initiative titled “Har Sunday Do Ghante” (Two Hours Every Sunday). Under this campaign, volunteers dedicate two hours every Sunday to manually clean the lake premises. The initiative has received remarkable public response, with hundreds of young boys and girls participating, and several hundred kilograms of garbage removed over the past six weeks.

On Sunday during the seventh weekly drive Member of Parliament Suresh Mhatre (popularly known as Balya Mama) visited the lake vicinity near the late Gopinath Katekar sports ground in Kamatghar. Impressed by the dedication and service spirit of the volunteers, he lauded their efforts and assured full cooperation for the lake’s revival.

MP Mhatre emphasised that the cleanliness and protection of Varala Lake is the statutory responsibility of the municipal corporation, adding that despite repeated complaints from citizens, the issue had not received due attention. He revealed that the Central Government has already sanctioned 56 crore for the rejuvenation and beautification of Varala Lake, and that he personally pursued the approval for nearly one year. He further stated that he will soon meet the Municipal Commissioner to review the implementation status of the sanctioned project and to ensure that concrete steps are taken without delay.

With citizen participation now gaining momentum and funding in place, locals hope that the combined efforts of the administration and community will finally transform Varala Lake into a clean, safe and sustainable landmark for Bhiwandi.

