 Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Ganja Racket In Kalamboli; 4 Arrested
Raina AssainarUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 11:09 PM IST
Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Ganja Racket In Kalamboli; 4 Arrested | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has busted a ganja racket in Kalamboli, arresting four suspects and seizing over 5.5 kg of ganja along with a Swift Dzire car and mobile phones worth nearly Rs 9.90 lakh.

The action was taken on November 15 after Police Constable Omkar Bhalerao received a tip-off about the sale of ganja near DD Dhaba on Roadpali Link Road, Sector 16. A team led by PI Sunil Shinde from Central crime branch intercepted the four men who had allegedly arrived at the spot in a four-wheeler to sell the contraband.

During the raid, officers recovered 5.500 kg of ganja, a Swift Dzire, and four mobile phones, collectively valued at Rs 9.90 lakh.

A case has been registered at Kalamboli Police Station under Sections 20(b) and 8(c) of the NDPS Act, and all four accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Senior officials said intensified action is part of an ongoing crackdown to keep Navi Mumbai drug-free. “We are taking strict and continuous action against those involved in the sale and consumption of narcotics,” a Crime Branch officer said.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of ACP Ajaykumar Landge by a team comprising API Sunil Shinde, PSI Mahesh Jadhav, PSI Mangesh Wat, and constables Nitin Jagtap, Dilip Thakur, and Omkar Bhalerao.

