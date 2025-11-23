BMC Elections: Over 11 Lakh Duplicate Draft Voters List In Mumbai

Over 11 Lakh Duplicate Draft Voters List In Mumbai | PTI

Mumbai: Out of the total 1.03 crore voters in Mumbai, over 11 lakh voters are with duplicate or triplicate registrations, the BMC election department confirmed. On November 20, the corporation published the draft voters list for the upcoming BMC elections, expected to be held in mid-January 2026. The citizens can submit their objections by November 27.

"The draft voter list is given by the state election commission (SEC), with voters with multiple registrations 'star marked'. When counted the total number of dublicate or triplicate voters comes to around 11 lakh 1 thousand. The final voters list will be published after citizens suggestions/objections," said a senior officer from BMC election department. The SEC has adopted the state assembly voters list for local bodies elections with the cut of date of July 31, 2025.

Out of the total dublicate entries, maximum of 4.98 lakh are in the western suburbs, 3.29 lakh in the eastern suburbs and 2.73 lakh in the island city. Out of total 1.03 crore voters, 55 lakh are male and 48 lakh are female.

The SEC's decision to 'star mark' dublicate entries in the voters list comes amid rising political tensions over dubious voters. Last month, a massive rally 'Satyacha Morcha' was also held by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) emphasising that unless the voters’ list is clean, there should not be any local body polls in the state.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA from Worli, Aaditya Thackeray alleged that the voters list published by BMC is dated November 14, when in reality it was published on November 20. "Earlier it was announced to publish on November 7, postponed to November 14, and finally uploaded on November 20. Why was the voters list held back for a week?". On November 21, Thackeray raised several objections over the draft electoral roll published and threatened to file a case of sedition against the Election Commission.

Last month, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, armed with boxes full of duplicate voters, spoke about dubious voters. He alleged that in the 2024 Maharashtra elections, nearly 4,500 people from Kalyan Rural, Dombivali, Bhiwandi, and Murbad voted in their constituencies as well as in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill.

He also alleged that in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, there are over 65,000 dubious, in Mumbai South, the number is over 55,000, and claimed that in the Thane Lok Sabha, over two lakh dubious voters were registered.

The citizens can submit their suggestions objections on the official website of BMC till November 27. The final voters list will be published on December 5, and polling booth wise voters list will be published on December 12.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/