Bhiwandi News: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover Falls Into Disrepair Just 9 Years After Inauguration; Public Anger Mounts Over Civic Negligence

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover Falls Into Disrepair Just 9 Years After Inauguration |

Bhiwandi: The Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Flyover at Vanjarpatti Naka built at a staggering cost of nearly 62 crore and inaugurated just nine years ago has alarmingly fallen into serious disrepair. Residents of the area allege that the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation has failed to learn from the deterioration of the Rajiv Gandhi Flyover and is once again repeating the same cycle of negligence and administrative apathy.

Large potholes and an extremely poor drainage system lead to heavy waterlogging on the flyover during the monsoon season. Water has begun seeping into damaged portions of the slabs, raising fears that the structure may weaken further. Citizens warn that if the situation continues unchecked, movement of heavy vehicles on the flyover may soon be restricted — which could force traffic back to the already congested roads beneath, triggering massive gridlock and increasing the chances of accidents in the Vanjarpatti locality.

What has deeply angered locals is that the municipal corporation has not even corrected the name board of the flyover, which is dedicated to Bharat Ratna Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam but remains erroneously displayed. Residents say this failure reflects the administration’s indifference not only toward public infrastructure but also toward the dignity and legacy of the late President whose name the structure proudly carries.

Activists and Political Leaders Raise Alarm

Social activist Taj Khan sharply criticised the civic body for risking public safety and wasting taxpayers' money.

He said: The Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Flyover urgently needs a structural audit by VJTI. Like the Rajiv Gandhi Flyover, it should be repaired using mastic asphalt to ensure long-term durability. Crores of rupees have been spent, yet the public is not receiving safety in return.

Taj Khan warned that if immediate repairs are not initiated, the administration and government will be solely responsible for any untoward accident.

Similarly Samajwadi Party Secretary Riyaz Azmi expressed serious concern and appealed to Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar to intervene without delay.

According to Azmi There are large dangerous potholes on the flyover, and if ignored any further a major accident is bound to happen. The matter must be taken seriously before tragedy strikes.Residents also criticised elected representatives for remaining silent spectators while the condition of the flyover continues to deteriorate.

Municipal Response :

Municipal Engineer Sachin Naik admitted that the continuous movement of overloaded heavy vehicles has accelerated the damage to both the flyover and major city roads. He emphasised that the traffic police must strictly regulate the entry of overweight trucks into the city to prevent further deterioration.

Naik confirmed that a formal request has been sent to VJTI to conduct a structural audit of the flyover. Once the audit report is received, resurfacing and repairs using mastic asphalt will be undertaken as per expert recommendations,” he stated.

Project Background :

Developer: MMRDA

Main stretch: 795 metres (Bagh-e-Firdaus to Nadi Naka)

Arms: 380 metres (towards Shivaji Chowk) and 320 metres (towards Nashik Road)

Tender issued: August 9, 2011 original estimated cost 31.6 crore

Final project cost escalated to approx 62 crore

Inauguration: November 25, 2015 by then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/