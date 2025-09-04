Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests Passenger For Allegedly Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹12.26 Crore From Kuala Lumpur At CSMIA

Customs seizes ₹12.26 crore hydroponic weed from Kuala Lumpur passenger at CSMIA | File Photo

Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs have arrested a passenger for allegedly smuggling Rs 12.26 crore worth drugs sourced from Kuala Lumpur.

Drugs Found Concealed in Baggage

According to the agency sources, on the basis of specific intelligence, Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, intercepted one passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 12.26 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 12.26 crores.

Accused Arrested Under NDPS Act

"The narcotic substance was cleverly concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passenger who was later placed under arrest under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," said a Customs officer.

Investigation Reveals Wider Nexus

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statement given by the accused disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," said the Customs officer.

Two More Arrests Earlier This Week

On Monday, in two separate cases, Airport Customs officers had arrested passengers Krishnamoorthy Ramasamy and Abdul Kadhar Bilal, both residents of Tamil Nadu for allegedly smuggling hydroponic weed collectively worth Rs 4 crore, smuggled from Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam and Bangkok respectively.