Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests Passenger For Allegedly Smuggling Gold Worth ₹1.02 Crore From Jeddah At CSMIA

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a passenger who had arrived from Jeddah for allegedly smuggling gold valued at Rs 1.02 crore, concealed in body cavity.
According to the Customs officials, on Monday, the Customs officials had recovered and seized gold dust in wax form, having net weight 1075 grams valued at Rs 1.02 crores, from a passenger who had arrived from Jeddah to Mumbai.
The gold which was kept on four capsule shaped objects was found concealed inside the body cavity of the passenger. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of Customs Act.