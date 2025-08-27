Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests Passenger For Allegedly Smuggling Gold Worth ₹1.02 Crore From Jeddah At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs officials display gold smuggled in body cavity, seized from a passenger arriving from Jeddah | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a passenger who had arrived from Jeddah for allegedly smuggling gold valued at Rs 1.02 crore, concealed in body cavity.

Gold Seized Concealed in Body Cavity

According to the Customs officials, on Monday, the Customs officials had recovered and seized gold dust in wax form, having net weight 1075 grams valued at Rs 1.02 crores, from a passenger who had arrived from Jeddah to Mumbai.

Gold Packed in Capsule-Shaped Objects

The gold which was kept on four capsule shaped objects was found concealed inside the body cavity of the passenger. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of Customs Act.