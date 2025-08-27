 Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests Passenger For Allegedly Smuggling Gold Worth ₹1.02 Crore From Jeddah At CSMIA
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Airport Customs Arrests Passenger For Allegedly Smuggling Gold Worth ₹1.02 Crore From Jeddah At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests Passenger For Allegedly Smuggling Gold Worth ₹1.02 Crore From Jeddah At CSMIA

The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a passenger who had arrived from Jeddah for allegedly smuggling gold valued at Rs 1.02 crore, concealed in body cavity. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of Customs Act.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 04:26 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport Customs officials display gold smuggled in body cavity, seized from a passenger arriving from Jeddah | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a passenger who had arrived from Jeddah for allegedly smuggling gold valued at Rs 1.02 crore, concealed in body cavity.

Gold Seized Concealed in Body Cavity

According to the Customs officials, on Monday, the Customs officials had recovered and seized gold dust in wax form, having net weight 1075 grams valued at Rs 1.02 crores, from a passenger who had arrived from Jeddah to Mumbai.

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests Passenger For Allegedly Smuggling Gold Worth ₹1.02 Crore From Jeddah At CSMIA
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests Passenger For Allegedly Smuggling Gold Worth ₹1.02 Crore From Jeddah At CSMIA
FPJ- Eco-Ganesha- Interview: BMC Deputy Commissioner Prashant Sapkale On Mumbai’s Environment-Friendly Ganpati Preparations
FPJ- Eco-Ganesha- Interview: BMC Deputy Commissioner Prashant Sapkale On Mumbai’s Environment-Friendly Ganpati Preparations
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Deploys AI Surveillance For Crowd Safety; Mandal Denies 24-Hour Free Meals, Warns Against VIP Pass Scams
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Deploys AI Surveillance For Crowd Safety; Mandal Denies 24-Hour Free Meals, Warns Against VIP Pass Scams
Navi Mumbai Citizens Question Use Of Artificial Ponds For Ganesh Idol Immersions
Navi Mumbai Citizens Question Use Of Artificial Ponds For Ganesh Idol Immersions
Read Also
Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Drugs Worth ₹11.78 Crore, Arrests 2 Passengers From Bangkok At CSMIA
article-image

Gold Packed in Capsule-Shaped Objects

The gold which was kept on four capsule shaped objects was found concealed inside the body cavity of the passenger. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of Customs Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests Passenger For Allegedly Smuggling Gold Worth ₹1.02 Crore From...

Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests Passenger For Allegedly Smuggling Gold Worth ₹1.02 Crore From...

FPJ- Eco-Ganesha- Interview: BMC Deputy Commissioner Prashant Sapkale On Mumbai’s...

FPJ- Eco-Ganesha- Interview: BMC Deputy Commissioner Prashant Sapkale On Mumbai’s...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Deploys AI Surveillance For Crowd Safety; Mandal Denies...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Deploys AI Surveillance For Crowd Safety; Mandal Denies...

Navi Mumbai Citizens Question Use Of Artificial Ponds For Ganesh Idol Immersions

Navi Mumbai Citizens Question Use Of Artificial Ponds For Ganesh Idol Immersions

FPJ Exclusive| ISI Plotting Retaliatory Strikes On RSS, Ganesh Utsav: Intel Puts Agencies On High...

FPJ Exclusive| ISI Plotting Retaliatory Strikes On RSS, Ganesh Utsav: Intel Puts Agencies On High...