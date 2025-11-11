Over 1,400 Deaths At Same Spot As Mumbra Train Tragedy, Says GRP; Engineers Blamed For Negligence

Mumbra Train Tragedy | ANI Image

Thane: Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sudhakar Shirsat of the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday told the Thane court that 1,486 people have lost their lives and 266 have been injured at the same spot where the June 9 Mumbra train tragedy occurred.

Shirsat made the revelation before Additional Sessions Judge Ganesh Pawar, while seeking custody of two railway engineers accused of negligence leading to the accident.

‘Negligence Led to Fatal Accident’

“This year alone, 19 people have died and 12 have been injured at that spot,” Shirsat said, attributing the recurring incidents to the alleged negligence of railway engineers. Despite caution orders from their office, the engineers allegedly failed to carry out essential track maintenance. Their inaction, he claimed, led to the June 9 accident that killed five passengers and injured several others.

Defence Claims Overcrowding, Not Negligence

However, defence lawyer Baldev Rajput, representing the engineers, argued that overcrowding and passengers travelling on the footboard were responsible for the tragedy. “It was a mere accident, not negligence,” he told the court.

Rajput cited an NHRC report based on an investigation by the Divisional Railway Manager’s (DRM) office, which concluded that the accident resulted from overcrowding. “Every day, around 200 trains pass through that stretch without incident. On June 9, shoulder bags of commuters brushed against each other, causing the fall,” Rajput said.

VJTI Report Disputed by Defence

Rajput questioned the credibility of the VJTI technical report, which blamed mechanical faults for the tragedy. “Their experts lack field knowledge. Railway engineering is learned through hands-on training within the system, not in theory,” he said, urging the court to rely instead on the NHRC report.

Heavy Rains, Poor Track Maintenance Cited

ACP Shirsat opposed the bail plea, stating that heavy rainfall in late May and early June had washed away the track ballast. “Records show that engineers had sought caution orders for maintenance, but the work was not done. There were visible gaps in the tracks, and trains were running at 75 kmph instead of the prescribed 50 kmph on a curve,” Shirsat said.

Trains Were Running Too Close: Prosecutor

Assistant Public Prosecutor Manisha Pavase supported the GRP’s stance, pointing out that trains brushed so close that windows were dented. “Post-mortem reports show commuters’ ribs were crushed not consistent with a simple fall. It indicates that two trains brushed forcefully,” she told the court.

Railways Took Action After the Accident

Pavase also highlighted the railway’s actions post-incident. “If the repair orders were insignificant, why were the damaged tracks welded with a fishplate after the accident? And why was the speed limit further reduced from 50 kmph to 30 kmph?” she asked.

Missing Reports and Non-Cooperation

ACP Shirsat informed the court that internal railway investigation reports have not been shared with the GRP. “We had to approach VJTI for an independent assessment, which confirmed serious lapses. The engineers ignored summons to appear before the GRP, leaving us no option but to seek custody,” he said.

Court’s Decision Pending

The Thane court will pass its order on Wednesday. Earlier, on November 1, the GRP registered a case against Assistant Divisional Engineer Vishal Dolas, Senior Section Engineer Samar Yadav, and other officials responsible for track maintenance under charges of criminal negligence.