 Navi Mumbai Civic Drive: NMMC Chief Dr Kailas Shinde Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Seawoods Road Works, Orders Completion Within 10 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Civic Drive: NMMC Chief Dr Kailas Shinde Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Seawoods Road Works, Orders Completion Within 10 Days

Navi Mumbai Civic Drive: NMMC Chief Dr Kailas Shinde Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Seawoods Road Works, Orders Completion Within 10 Days

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde conducted a surprise inspection of ongoing road improvement works in the Seawoods area, directing officials to complete the projects within 8 to 10 days while maintaining high construction quality.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde inspects ongoing road works in Seawoods, directing officials to ensure quality and timely completion within 10 days | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde conducted a surprise inspection of ongoing road improvement works in the Seawoods area, directing officials to complete the projects within 8 to 10 days while maintaining high construction quality.

Inspection Of Key Sectors

The inspection, carried out without prior notice, covered road resurfacing and asphalting work in Sectors 46, 48, and 50. Dr. Shinde was accompanied by City Engineer Shirish Ardavad and Executive Engineer Madan Waghchaude.

He personally examined the work quality, technical specifications, and the asphalting process, instructing teams to ensure that the asphalt temperature does not fall below 120°C and that damaged road stretches are properly levelled before resurfacing.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Tragedy: Mulund Man Booked For Abetment After Wife’s Suicide; Family Suspects Foul Play
Mumbai Tragedy: Mulund Man Booked For Abetment After Wife’s Suicide; Family Suspects Foul Play
Mumbai Labour Unrest: BEST Union Leader Shashank Rao’s Hunger Strike Enters Second Day; ₹1,500 Crore Dues, Shrinking Fleet Among Key Issues
Mumbai Labour Unrest: BEST Union Leader Shashank Rao’s Hunger Strike Enters Second Day; ₹1,500 Crore Dues, Shrinking Fleet Among Key Issues
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 11, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 11, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw
She Said Yes! Romance Blooms At ATP Finals As Man Proposes To Girlfriend During Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Match; Video
She Said Yes! Romance Blooms At ATP Finals As Man Proposes To Girlfriend During Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Match; Video

Response To Citizen Complaints

Dr. Shinde’s inspection followed numerous citizen complaints about poor road conditions after the prolonged monsoon. Due to continuous rains since May and frequent road digging by various utility agencies, proper resurfacing had been delayed, causing potholes and uneven patches across several areas.

Strict Instructions For Quality And Audits

The Commissioner emphasized that quality must not be compromised and instructed that ongoing works also include completion of adjacent water pipeline repairs. He directed officials to have all completed works verified through third-party quality audits to ensure compliance with standards.

Inspection Of Key Junctions

During his visit, Dr. Shinde inspected key locations such as the Aksar Signal stretch, L&T Bridge junction, and the Sector 50 main road, reviewing progress and technical practices.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: NMMC Holds Transparent Reservation Lottery For 111 Seats...
article-image

Focus On Timely, Quality Execution

“All road improvement works must be completed swiftly and with strict adherence to quality standards,” Dr. Shinde told the engineering team, adding that citizen feedback and complaints should continue to guide the prioritization of road projects across Navi Mumbai.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Labour Unrest: BEST Union Leader Shashank Rao’s Hunger Strike Enters Second Day; ₹1,500...

Mumbai Labour Unrest: BEST Union Leader Shashank Rao’s Hunger Strike Enters Second Day; ₹1,500...

Shia Community Seeks Dedicated Karbala Land In Mumbai, Rahul Shewale Backs Demand

Shia Community Seeks Dedicated Karbala Land In Mumbai, Rahul Shewale Backs Demand

Over 1,400 Deaths At Same Spot As Mumbra Train Tragedy, Says GRP; Engineers Blamed For Negligence

Over 1,400 Deaths At Same Spot As Mumbra Train Tragedy, Says GRP; Engineers Blamed For Negligence

Navi Mumbai Civic Drive: NMMC Chief Dr Kailas Shinde Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Seawoods Road...

Navi Mumbai Civic Drive: NMMC Chief Dr Kailas Shinde Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Seawoods Road...

Palghar Crime: Man Booked For Rape, Blackmailing Nurse With Intimate Videos Under Pretext Of...

Palghar Crime: Man Booked For Rape, Blackmailing Nurse With Intimate Videos Under Pretext Of...