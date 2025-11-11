 Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: NMMC Holds Transparent Reservation Lottery For 111 Seats Across 28 Wards In Navi Mumbai
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: NMMC Holds Transparent Reservation Lottery For 111 Seats Across 28 Wards In Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Tuesday conducted the ward-wise reservation draw for the upcoming 2025 general elections in a smooth and transparent manner at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium, Vashi, under the supervision of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Kailas Shinde.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde supervised the transparent ward-wise reservation draw for 111 NMMC seats ahead of the 2025 civic polls | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Tuesday conducted the ward-wise reservation draw for the upcoming 2025 general elections in a smooth and transparent manner at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium, Vashi, under the supervision of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Kailas Shinde.

111 Seats Finalised Under New Ward Structure

A total of 111 seats across 28 wards have been finalized as per the four-member ward structure approved by the Maharashtra State Election Commission — with 27 four-member wards and one three-member ward. This will be the first NMMC election held under the new system.

Breakdown Of Reservations Across Categories

The reservation draw allocated 10 wards for Scheduled Castes (SC), 2 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 29 seats (27%) for Other Backward Classes (OBC). As per the 2011 Census, Navi Mumbai has a population of 11,36,170, including 1,839 Scheduled Caste and 19,646 Scheduled Tribe residents. Out of the total 111 members, at least 56 (50%) will be women, with a minimum of two women representatives in each ward.

Lottery Conducted Transparently By Students

The lottery for reserved women’s seats in SC, ST, and OBC categories was conducted by school students with their eyes covered, using transparent rollers to ensure fairness.

Detailed Ward-Wise Reservations

SC reserved wards: 3(A), 6(A), 7(A), 8(A), 22(A); SC (Women): 1(A), 2(A), 4(A), 20(A), 28(A)

ST reserved wards: 8(B); ST (Women): 6(B)

OBC reserved wards: 2(B), 4(B), 5(B), 6(C), 9(A), 10(A), 12(A), 13(A), 15(A), 17(A), 19(A), 24(A), 25(A), 26(A)

OBC (Women): 1(B), 3(B), 5(A), 7(B), 8(C), 11(A), 14(A), 16(A), 18(A), 20(B), 21(A), 22(B), 23(A), 27(A), 28(B)

Additional reservations were drawn for General (Women) seats to maintain the statutory 50% women’s representation requirement.

Officials Supervised The Entire Process

The process was conducted under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, Deputy Commissioner (Election) Bhagwat Doiphode, City Engineer Shirish Aradwad, and other senior officials.

Draft Reservation List And Objection Period

According to the State Election Commission’s schedule, the draft reservation list will be published on November 17, and objections or suggestions can be submitted until 3 PM on November 24, at the NMMC Election Department or respective ward offices.

Commissioner’s Statement On Transparency

Commissioner Dr. Shinde said, "The entire reservation and lottery process was carried out in an orderly, transparent and fair manner in compliance with State Election Commission directives.”

