Shia Community Seeks Dedicated Karbala Land In Mumbai, Rahul Shewale Backs Demand

Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale | File Photo

Mumbai’s Shia Muslim community has urged the government to allot land for conducting their religious rituals within the city. The demand has been backed by former MP Rahul Shewale, who has written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner requesting land allocation for rituals special to the community.

Shewale Writes to BMC for Karbala Land

Shewale stated that he was informed there is currently no designated site within municipal limits for the Shia community’s Karbala rituals. He appealed to the civic chief to identify and provide an appropriate space after due consideration.

Shewale’s intervention follows a formal representation from the Al Abbas Charitable Foundation, a registered organisation dedicated to the social and religious welfare of Mumbai’s Shia Muslims. The foundation sought his assistance in securing government land for a Karbala site in Govandi.

Community’s Longstanding Demand

Advocate Abid Abbas Sayyad highlighted that Mumbai is home to around one million Shia Muslims, with nearly 1–1.5 lakh residing in Govandi.

“Despite their significant contribution to Maharashtra’s social, cultural, and economic life, the community lacks a dedicated Karbala — a sacred site central to majalis, matam, and congregational prayers, especially during Muharram,” said Sayyad.

Historical and Spiritual Importance

The Karbala holds profound historical and spiritual meaning for Shia Muslims as it commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions. The rituals of matam (mourning) are performed in remembrance of their sacrifice.

Sayyad noted that many other cities have already allotted land for such religious observances, adding, “It is both just and appropriate that a similar provision be made in Mumbai.”

Foundation’s Proposal and Readiness

In the absence of a dedicated site, rituals are currently held in temporary or borrowed spaces, which are inadequate for the magnitude and sanctity of the ceremonies.

The Al Abbas Charitable Foundation said it is willing to plan, develop, maintain, and manage the proposed Karbala in compliance with all statutory, environmental, and municipal regulations.

“We are ready to furnish complete project details, architectural designs, and legal documents as required by the competent authorities,” the organisation stated.