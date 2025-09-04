Maharashtra FDA Cancels 43 Licenses, Suspends 90 Of Cosmetic Manufacturers And Importers In Past 5 Years

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Mumbai | File photo

Mumbai: In the last five years, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled the licenses of 43 manufacturers, wholesalers, and importers and suspended those of 90 others across the state. The scale of action, disclosed through a Right to Information (RTI) query, has raised concern over the unchecked sale of counterfeit beauty products and the health risks they pose to consumers.

936 Inspections in Five Years

Between 2020-21 and 2024-25, FDA officials carried out 936 inspections. Data shows that in 2020-21, the FDA conducted 170 inspections, leading to 28 suspensions and 9 cancellations. In 2021-22, 134 inspections resulted in 11 suspensions and 5 cancellations.

The year 2022-23 saw intensified enforcement with 209 inspections, yielding 14 suspensions and 20 cancellations — the highest cancellations in the five-year period. In 2023-24, 199 inspections led to 16 suspensions and 5 cancellations, while in the current year 2024-25, 224 inspections have already resulted in 21 suspensions and 4 cancellations.

Fake and Substandard Products Under Scanner

Officials said most actions targeted manufacturers, wholesalers, and importers for fake labelling, stocking inferior products, and operating without valid authorization. Many counterfeit items imitate well-known brands, deceiving consumers while triggering skin rashes, allergies, and other health complications.

FDA Cannot Regulate Retailers

Yet, the FDA’s authority to regulate cosmetic trade remains restricted. At present, cosmetic retailers in Maharashtra are not required to obtain licenses, unlike food or drug sellers. This loophole has left the FDA without a registry of operators and no legal power to shut down businesses selling unsafe products.

Proposal for Retailer Registration

To address this, the FDA has submitted a proposal to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), seeking to bring cosmetic retailers under its ambit through mandatory registration.

Consumers Demand Stronger Action

A senior FDA official explained that under existing rules, the agency is only empowered to license manufacturers, not retailers. “This gap allows retailers to source cosmetic products from any state, including counterfeit or substandard items, and sell them unchecked. With registration in place, the FDA will have both data and authority to act against violators,” the official said.

Consumer rights groups have welcomed the proposal, stressing that mandatory registration would be a major step toward accountability in a market flooded with counterfeit goods. Activists have also called for stricter penalties and regular inspections to deter repeat offenders.

FDA Assures Continued Crackdown

The official assured that the FDA will maintain its aggressive inspections until reforms are introduced. “The department is committed to protecting consumer health,” he said, adding that the proposed registration system would finally close a long-standing gap in cosmetic regulation.