 Ganeshotsav 2025: Complainants Urge SHRC To Ban VIP Darshan At Lalbaugcha Raja Over Stampede Fears
The application has also urged the commission to carry out an immediate hearing in the matter on the basis of the issue’s severity.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 11:55 PM IST
Complainants Urge SHRC To Ban VIP Darshan At Lalbaugcha Raja Over Stampede Fears | File Image

The complainants in the Lalbaugcha Raja VIP darshan and mismanagement case have urged the Maharashtra state human rights commission (SHRC) to issue interim directions prohibiting VIP darshan to prevent any stampede situation in the last three days of the festival. The application has also urged the commission to carry out an immediate hearing in the matter on the basis of the issue’s severity.

Concerns Over Mismanagement

On Tuesday, The Free Press Journal reported SHRC’s strict observations against the discrimination among devotees at Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Mitra Mandal ganeshotsav. It asked various government departments as well as the mandal’s chairman and secretary to file replies within six weeks, stating that the ultimate order may have adverse civil consequences against the mandal also.

Ban on VIP Privileges Sought

However, the complainants Advocate Ashish Rai and Advocate Pankaj Kumar Mishra filed an application with the commission on Wednesday urging an immediate hearing issue interim direction to the mandal to take precautionary steps for the remaining days of the festival. Claiming that lakhs of devotees would visit the pandal in the last three days, the complainants expressed concerns and claimed that it could result in stampede-like situation due to lack of basic facilities.

Fake Identity Cards Issue

The duo has prayed the commission to completely prohibit the VIP darshan system on the last day and direct the police commissioner to take action against volunteers entering with fake identity cards. It also requested to stop VIP darshan through recommendation letters from MLAs and MPs as well as to initiate action against agents who illegally charge money from devotees for prioritised darshan.

Strict SHRC Observations

Notably, the interim order by SHRC chairperson Anand Badar had observed that the ultimate order in this case may have adverse civil consequences against the mandal also. “The so-called karyakartas have no rights to violate human rights of the devotees,” his order stated.

