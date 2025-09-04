Nagpur Blast: Major Explosion At Solar Plant At Bazargaon; 1 Dead, At Least 10 Injured | Videos

Nagpur: A powerful explosion ripped through Solar Industries’ explosives unit at Bazargaon, around 40 kilometres from Nagpur city, late Wednesday night. The midnight blast claimed the life of one worker and left at least 10 others injured, with several sustaining serious wounds from flying debris.

The explosion reportedly occurred inside its safety and commercial explosives unit between 12 and 12:30 am. Workers reported seeing smoke billowing from the reactor for nearly 20 minutes before a sudden, loud blast reduced parts of the unit to rubble.

Eyewitnesses described the impact as so severe that many workers were thrown off their feet, with stones and debris injuring dozens. “The incident took place around midnight. After continuous smoke for 20–25 minutes, the blast occurred, and 40–50 people were hit by stones,” one injured worker recounted.

The injured were rushed to nearby private hospitals, with a large number admitted to Dhande Hospital in Nagpur. Dr Nripal Dhande, ICU in-charge, confirmed that 22–23 people had been treated at the hospital. While most were discharged after receiving first aid, nine patients, including two women, remained under observation. “Two of them are in critical condition and on ventilator support,” Dr Dhande said.

Anil Deshmukh Expresses Concern Over Blast

NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh expressed concern over the explosion at the plant. “Seventeen people have been injured, and one has died in this blast. Such incidents highlight the need for strict adherence to safety measures. The government must ensure that all industrial safety norms are properly followed,” he said.

Police teams quickly reached the site and secured the factory premises as anxious crowds gathered at the gates. Heavy deployment of security personnel remained in place through the night while an investigation into the cause of the explosion was launched. This was the second major blast at the Bazargaon unit in less than two years. In December 2023, a massive explosion at the same facility had killed nine workers.