Mumbai Weather Update: Pleasant Morning At 23 Degrees But AQI Remains Unhealthy

Mumbai weather update: AQI worsens in city | Bhushan Koyande

Mumbai began Sunday, December 14, with clear skies and mild winter warmth, but air quality across the city remained a concern as pollution levels stayed firmly in the unhealthy category. While residents enjoyed a cool and sunny start to the day, data showed elevated particulate matter levels, raising fresh worries for vulnerable groups.

As of 8 am, the city recorded a temperature of 23 degrees Celsius, with weather conditions ranging from sunny to slightly overcast in some pockets. Humidity levels hovered between 49 and 57 percent, while wind speeds remained moderate at 11 to 14 km per hour. With no rainfall forecast and maximum temperatures expected to touch 29 degrees Celsius, the day ahead is likely to remain warm and dry.

Particulate matter levels raise health concerns

According to AQI.in , Mumbai’s PM2.5 levels stood at 98 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 levels were recorded at 121 micrograms per cubic metre. Both readings fall within the unhealthy range, particularly impacting children, senior citizens and people with respiratory or cardiac conditions.

Other pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide and ozone remained within safer limits, but experts warn that sustained exposure to high particulate matter can still cause eye irritation, breathing discomfort and fatigue, even among healthy individuals.

Areas with dense traffic movement and ongoing construction activity, including Andheri, Bandra, Kurla, Chembur, Sion and parts of South Mumbai, continued to show higher pollution levels during early morning hours.

Weather conditions aiding pollution build up

Meteorologists point out that calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions during winter months often trap pollutants close to the ground. Despite moderate breezes, the lack of rain and rising daytime temperatures have contributed to the accumulation of particulate matter across the city.

With daytime temperatures expected to rise steadily through the week, pollution levels may fluctuate but are unlikely to see a sharp improvement unless wind patterns change or fresh western disturbances bring relief.

Advisory for residents

Health experts have advised citizens to limit prolonged outdoor activities, especially during peak traffic hours. Wearing masks in highly polluted areas, staying hydrated and keeping windows closed during early mornings can help reduce exposure. People with asthma or allergies have been urged to keep medication handy and seek medical advice if symptoms worsen.

While Mumbai’s winter mornings may feel pleasant, the air quality remains a silent challenge, reminding residents that clear skies do not always mean clean air.