 Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Likely To Lash City Today; IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till Sept 5
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 08:15 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies and scattered showers on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies and spells of moderate to heavy rainfall across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) today. The weather department also issued a yellow alert for today and tomorrow, September 5.

Weather Forecast For Mumbai

According to the forecast, the city is likely to witness light showers in the morning and afternoon, with heavier downpours expected in the evening and late night hours. The IMD attributed this increase in rainfall activity to a low-pressure belt currently active over the Bay of Bengal, which is pushing moisture-laden winds towards the western coast.

In Navi Mumbai, light rainfall is expected through the early hours, followed by moderate to heavy showers later in the day. Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli are likely to witness intense spells by evening, which could lead to water accumulation on several roads. Officials have warned commuters to plan their travel accordingly, as traffic congestion may worsen during peak hours.

In the western suburbs, including Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayander, moderate rain is expected through the day. However, IMD has not ruled out the possibility of heavy showers in some pockets, particularly along coastal areas.

The advisory further states that rainfall activity may remain high across Mumbai and MMR through the day, before easing between September 5 and 7. Cloudy conditions, however, will persist across the region during this period. The monsoon’s influence is likely to continue until mid-September, after which the intensity of rainfall will gradually decline, according to the weather department.

Konkan Under Orange Alert

The Konkan region stays under orange alert with districts like Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg expected to see heavy rains today. The weather department has warned of very heavy showers in isolated areas.

