Samay Raina, Balraj Ghai Seek Blessings At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja; Habitat Owner 'Thanks' Sena Leader Rahool Kanal, Who Vandalised His Studio

Mumbai: Comedian Samay Raina, along with his friend and Habitat owner Balraj Singh Ghai, visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja late on Wednesday night and paid their respects to Lord Ganesha. The duo, who have both been in the news recently for several controversies, were accompanied by Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal during their darshan.

The video of their visit, now circulating widely on social media, shows Samay and Balraj entering the crowded pandal with heavy police security. Amid chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” both were seen walking amid the crowd going for darshan.

Their visit drew attention not only because of their public profiles but also due to Rahool Kanal’s presence. Kanal, who had previously led the attack on Ghai’s Habitat studio during the Kunal Kamra controversy, was now seen facilitating the duo’s darshan.

Balraj Ghai Thanks Rahool Kanal For Facilitating Darshan

Balraj Ghai later shared pictures from the visit on his social media handles, expressing gratitude towards Kanal for the opportunity. “With blessings of Bappa, we put down the past and move forward together into a brighter future. Thank you so much @rahulnarainkanal bhai for taking me for this amazing Darshan. This was the first time I visited Lalbaugcha Raja in my life. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Pudchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!” he wrote. His post hinted at reconciliation and moving beyond previous conflicts.

Samay Raina's Career Amid Latent Controversy

For Samay Raina, the visit came at a time when his name continues to trend due to the India’s Got Latent controversy. Despite facing backlash, his career seems to be on an upward trajectory.

His most recent live show in Mumbai reportedly drew a staggering crowd of nearly 25,000 people. Raina has also ventured into the digital space with a new podcast, which is set to feature some of the country’s top social media influencers and content creators.

"Mumbai, I love you so much. You have given me everything. Last two nights I performed for 25,000 people in my city, I am overwhelmed, I’m grateful to every single person who came out to see me, it means the world to me, I love you guys so much, God has been kind," Samay took to his Instagram handle and wrote, on Sunday, August 31.