'This Guy Literally Broke Habitat': Samay Raina & Balraj Singh Ghai Spotted With Shiv Sena's Rahool Kanal At Lalbaugcha Raja; Netizens Shocked

Rahool Kanal / Balraj Singh Ghai / Samay Raina

Comedian Samay Raina and the owner of The Habitat Mumbai, Balraj Singh Ghai, on Wednesday visited Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Bappa's darshan. They were accompanied by Rahool Kanal, Yuva General Secretary of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Netizens are shocked to see them together because earlier this year, when The Habitat was attacked and destroyed, Kanal was involved in it.

A netizen commented on the video, "Wasn’t he the same guy who had sent goons in habitat (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Ye habita tondewale ka kyu ghum raha balraj (sic)." One more netizen commented, "What in the multiverse of madness is @balrajghai hanging out with the guy who broke habitat (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ahoke Pandit, president of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, also commented on the video. He wrote, "What a joke?"

PM

The Kunal Kamra Controversy

A few months ago, a video of comedian Kunal Kamra went viral, in which he took a dig at a politician without naming anyone. He had called the politician 'gaddar'. This didn't go down well with the members of Shinde's Shiv Sena, and they vandalized The Habitat Mumbai, where Kunal had performed the gig.

The members of the party had asked Kunal to apologize, but he didn't.

Samay Raina-India's Got Latent Controversy

2025 has not been a great year for Samay. FIRs were filed against the comedian over the language used in his show India's Got Latent. However, he made a strong comeback and recently had successful shows in Mumbai.

A few days ago, he had posted on Instagram, "Mumbai, I love you so much. You have given me everything. Last two nights I performed for 25,000 people in my city, I am overwhelmed, I’m grateful to every single person who came out to see me, it means the world to me, I love you guys so much, God has been kind (sic)."