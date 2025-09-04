 'This Guy Literally Broke Habitat': Samay Raina & Balraj Singh Ghai Spotted With Shiv Sena's Rahool Kanal At Lalbaugcha Raja; Netizens Shocked
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'This Guy Literally Broke Habitat': Samay Raina & Balraj Singh Ghai Spotted With Shiv Sena's Rahool Kanal At Lalbaugcha Raja; Netizens Shocked

'This Guy Literally Broke Habitat': Samay Raina & Balraj Singh Ghai Spotted With Shiv Sena's Rahool Kanal At Lalbaugcha Raja; Netizens Shocked

Comedian Samay Raina and the owner of The Habitat Mumbai, Balraj Singh Ghai, on Wednesday visited Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Bappa's darshan. They were accompanied by Rahool Kanal, Yuva General Secretary of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Netizens are shocked to see them together, as Rahool was involved in the vandalization of The Habitat.

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
Rahool Kanal / Balraj Singh Ghai / Samay Raina

Comedian Samay Raina and the owner of The Habitat Mumbai, Balraj Singh Ghai, on Wednesday visited Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Bappa's darshan. They were accompanied by Rahool Kanal, Yuva General Secretary of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Netizens are shocked to see them together because earlier this year, when The Habitat was attacked and destroyed, Kanal was involved in it.

A netizen commented on the video, "Wasn’t he the same guy who had sent goons in habitat (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Ye habita tondewale ka kyu ghum raha balraj (sic)." One more netizen commented, "What in the multiverse of madness is @balrajghai hanging out with the guy who broke habitat (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ahoke Pandit, president of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, also commented on the video. He wrote, "What a joke?"

PM

Read Also
'God Has Been Kind': Samay Raina Gets Overwhelmed As He Performs For 25,000 People In Mumbai Post...
article-image

The Kunal Kamra Controversy

FPJ Shorts
'This Guy Literally Broke Habitat': Samay Raina & Balraj Singh Ghai Spotted With Shiv Sena's Rahool Kanal At Lalbaugcha Raja; Netizens Shocked
'This Guy Literally Broke Habitat': Samay Raina & Balraj Singh Ghai Spotted With Shiv Sena's Rahool Kanal At Lalbaugcha Raja; Netizens Shocked
Arrested Pakistan Cricketer Haider Ali Cleared Of Rape Charges: Report
Arrested Pakistan Cricketer Haider Ali Cleared Of Rape Charges: Report
Bengaluru Weather: Heavy Showers To Continue On Thursday With Thunderstorms & Lightning; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Bengaluru Weather: Heavy Showers To Continue On Thursday With Thunderstorms & Lightning; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Nagpur Blast: Major Explosion At Solar Plant At Bazargaon; 1 Dead, At Least 10 Injured | Videos
Nagpur Blast: Major Explosion At Solar Plant At Bazargaon; 1 Dead, At Least 10 Injured | Videos

A few months ago, a video of comedian Kunal Kamra went viral, in which he took a dig at a politician without naming anyone. He had called the politician 'gaddar'. This didn't go down well with the members of Shinde's Shiv Sena, and they vandalized The Habitat Mumbai, where Kunal had performed the gig.

The members of the party had asked Kunal to apologize, but he didn't.

Read Also
'Apologise On Your YouTube Channels': SC Pulls Up Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina & Other Comics...
article-image

Samay Raina-India's Got Latent Controversy

2025 has not been a great year for Samay. FIRs were filed against the comedian over the language used in his show India's Got Latent. However, he made a strong comeback and recently had successful shows in Mumbai.

A few days ago, he had posted on Instagram, "Mumbai, I love you so much. You have given me everything. Last two nights I performed for 25,000 people in my city, I am overwhelmed, I’m grateful to every single person who came out to see me, it means the world to me, I love you guys so much, God has been kind (sic)."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Samay Raina, Balraj Ghai Seek Blessings At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja; Habitat Owner 'Thanks' Sena...

Samay Raina, Balraj Ghai Seek Blessings At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja; Habitat Owner 'Thanks' Sena...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Written Update September 3: Tulsi & Mihir Get Into Argument Over...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Written Update September 3: Tulsi & Mihir Get Into Argument Over...

Who Is Ashish Kapoor? All About 40-Year-Old TV Actor Arrested In Pune Over Rape Allegation By Woman...

Who Is Ashish Kapoor? All About 40-Year-Old TV Actor Arrested In Pune Over Rape Allegation By Woman...

Ice Road: Vengeance On OTT- Where To Watch Liam Neeson's Film Online

Ice Road: Vengeance On OTT- Where To Watch Liam Neeson's Film Online

TV Actor Ashish Kapoor Arrested In Pune After Woman Alleges Rape At Delhi House Party

TV Actor Ashish Kapoor Arrested In Pune After Woman Alleges Rape At Delhi House Party