'God Has Been Kind': Samay Raina Gets Overwhelmed As He Performs For 25,000 People In Mumbai Post India's Got Latent Controversy

Photo Via Instagram

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, who recently announced his India tour Samay Raina Is Alive And Unfiltered, performed in Mumbai on August 29 and 30, just a few months after facing backlash over his popular YouTube show India's Got Latent, which sparked major controversy. Sharing photos from the shows, Samay expressed gratitude and revealed that he performed for a massive crowd of 25,000 people in Mumbai.

Samay Raina Performs For 25,000 People In Mumbai

On Sunday, August 31, Samay took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Mumbai, I love you so much. You have given me everything. Last two nights I performed for 25,000 people in my city, I am overwhelmed, I’m grateful to every single person who came out to see me, it means the world to me, I love you guys so much, God has been kind."

Check it out:

About Samay Raina's India Tour

Samay kicked off his India tour on August 15 in Bengaluru. After Mumbai, now, he will perform in Kolkata on September 6 and 7, followed by Chennai on September 19 and 20.

He is also set for three shows in Pune from September 26 to 28, before concluding the tour in Delhi with back-to-back performances on October 3, 4, and 5.

About India's Got Latent Controversy

Samay's show India's Got Latent sparked major controversy after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made a distasteful remark, asking a contestant an inappropriate ‘parents’ sex’ question. The comment triggered severe backlash against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against them.

Following the outrage, Samay deleted all episodes of India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel.