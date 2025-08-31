 'God Has Been Kind': Samay Raina Gets Overwhelmed As He Performs For 25,000 People In Mumbai Post India's Got Latent Controversy
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'God Has Been Kind': Samay Raina Gets Overwhelmed As He Performs For 25,000 People In Mumbai Post India's Got Latent Controversy

'God Has Been Kind': Samay Raina Gets Overwhelmed As He Performs For 25,000 People In Mumbai Post India's Got Latent Controversy

Comedian Samay Raina, who is currently on his India tour Samay Raina Is Alive And Unfiltered, performed in Mumbai on August 29 and 30, months after facing backlash for his show India's Got Latent. Sharing photos on Sunday, Samay wrote, "I am overwhelmed, I’m grateful to every single person who came out to see me, it means the world to me."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, who recently announced his India tour Samay Raina Is Alive And Unfiltered, performed in Mumbai on August 29 and 30, just a few months after facing backlash over his popular YouTube show India's Got Latent, which sparked major controversy. Sharing photos from the shows, Samay expressed gratitude and revealed that he performed for a massive crowd of 25,000 people in Mumbai.

Samay Raina Performs For 25,000 People In Mumbai

On Sunday, August 31, Samay took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Mumbai, I love you so much. You have given me everything. Last two nights I performed for 25,000 people in my city, I am overwhelmed, I’m grateful to every single person who came out to see me, it means the world to me, I love you guys so much, God has been kind."

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Poses For Group Photo With World Leaders At SCO Summit In Tianjin - VIDEO
PM Modi Poses For Group Photo With World Leaders At SCO Summit In Tianjin - VIDEO
'Honoured To Receive A Letter Of Appreciation': Cheteshwar Pujara Thanks PM Modi For His Gesture On Retirement
'Honoured To Receive A Letter Of Appreciation': Cheteshwar Pujara Thanks PM Modi For His Gesture On Retirement
'Stand With Your Wife': Farah Khan CONFIRMS Nargis Fakhri’s Wedding To Entrepreneur Tony Beig At Mumbai Event— VIDEO
'Stand With Your Wife': Farah Khan CONFIRMS Nargis Fakhri’s Wedding To Entrepreneur Tony Beig At Mumbai Event— VIDEO
Gold Surges Over ₹3,000 This Week, Silver Crosses ₹1.17 Lakh
Gold Surges Over ₹3,000 This Week, Silver Crosses ₹1.17 Lakh
Read Also
'Wahi Karenge Baat': Samay Raina Avoids Media As He Reaches Supreme Court In Disabled People Mockery...
article-image

About Samay Raina's India Tour

Samay kicked off his India tour on August 15 in Bengaluru. After Mumbai, now, he will perform in Kolkata on September 6 and 7, followed by Chennai on September 19 and 20.

He is also set for three shows in Pune from September 26 to 28, before concluding the tour in Delhi with back-to-back performances on October 3, 4, and 5.

Read Also
'Ranveer Ghum Ho Gaya...': Ashish Chanchlani Reveals Police Came To Him First For Questioning In...
article-image

About India's Got Latent Controversy

Samay's show India's Got Latent sparked major controversy after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made a distasteful remark, asking a contestant an inappropriate ‘parents’ sex’ question. The comment triggered severe backlash against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against them.

Following the outrage, Samay deleted all episodes of India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Stand With Your Wife': Farah Khan CONFIRMS Nargis Fakhri’s Wedding To Entrepreneur Tony Beig At...

'Stand With Your Wife': Farah Khan CONFIRMS Nargis Fakhri’s Wedding To Entrepreneur Tony Beig At...

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT Release Date Locked: When & Where To Watch Shanaya Kapoor's Debut Film...

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT Release Date Locked: When & Where To Watch Shanaya Kapoor's Debut Film...

'God Has Been Kind': Samay Raina Gets Overwhelmed As He Performs For 25,000 People In Mumbai Post...

'God Has Been Kind': Samay Raina Gets Overwhelmed As He Performs For 25,000 People In Mumbai Post...

'Sports Channels Maine Bandh Kar Diye Hai': Did Dhanashree Verma Take A Dig At Ex-Husband Yuzvendra...

'Sports Channels Maine Bandh Kar Diye Hai': Did Dhanashree Verma Take A Dig At Ex-Husband Yuzvendra...

Only Murders In The Building Season 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Steve Martin, Selena...

Only Murders In The Building Season 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Steve Martin, Selena...