Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Accused Used Private, Public Transport To Flee; Extends Police Custody Till February 23

Rohit Shetty Firing Case |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch investigation into the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence has revealed that the accused used a combination of private and public transport to execute the crime and escape the city. According to investigators, the accused used private transport four times and public transport twice while fleeing from Mumbai to Agra. FPJ has accessed the detailed route map of their escape.

Sources said that on the night of January 31, the accused hired a taxi from Kalyan to reach the Juhu area to carry out the firing. After reaching Juhu, they retrieved a scooter that had been parked in a Vile Parle railway parking lot since January 20 and used it in the crime.

Following the firing, the accused abandoned the scooter near Juhu bus stop. They initially asked an autorickshaw driver to take them to Kalyan, but he refused. Another driver agreed to drop them at Thane station. From Thane station, they again hired an auto to reach Kalyan railway station.

From Kalyan, all four accused (Sonu, Sunny, Deepak and Wanted accused) boarded an express train to Bhopal. Wanted accused was already waiting at Kalyan Railway Station for remaining three accused. At Bhopal, they changed trains and boarded another express headed to Agra. After reaching Agra, the accused stayed in their respective villages for a few days. Subsequently, Deepak and Sonu reportedly stayed at Vishal’s residence in Noida. From Noida, they moved to Haryana, where co-accused Ritik allegedly provided them shelter.

A senior officer confirmed that Vishal, Ritik, and Jatin have been arrested for directly and indirectly assisting the accused. The accused remained on the run across multiple states for 16 days after the incident. The weapon used in the firing is yet to be recovered.

Five Pune Accused Produced in MCOCA Court : Meanwhile, five accused arrested from Pune in connection with the firing case were produced before a special MCOCA court after their earlier police custody ended. The court has remanded all five to police custody till February 23.

The Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested Aditya Gayki, Siddharth Yenpure, Samarth Pomaji, Swapnil Sakat, and Asaram Fasale from Pune. During the hearing, accused Swapnil Sakat alleged before the court that his statement was forcibly taken by police and that he was made to sign it under pressure.

Police informed the court that the five accused arrested earlier form a separate group whose role was to transport the vehicle and weapons from Pune to Mumbai. On Monday, seven other accused, including the alleged shooter, were arrested and are said to be part of a different group.

Investigators told the court that they intend to confront both groups to uncover the larger conspiracy, identify who coordinated the operation, and determine who financed the crime and how funds were transferred. After hearing the arguments, the court remanded all five accused to police custody till February 23 for further investigation.

