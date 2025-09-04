Maratha Quota Stir: FIR Registered Against Nine After Protesters Try to Storm CCI Club

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have begun registering cases against protesters involved in the Maratha reservation agitation at Azad Maidan, which brought the city to a standstill with traffic jams, road blockades, and chaos. According to sources, as many as nine FIRs have been filed across different police stations in South Mumbai.

Protesters Listed as ‘Unknown Persons’

Interestingly, the FIRs do not name the protesters directly but identify them as “unknown persons.” By Tuesday night, cases had been registered at Azad Maidan, Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg, Lokmanya Tilak Marg, Colaba, and Cuffe Parade police stations, among others.

65,000 Protesters Flooded the City

Between August 29 and September 2, nearly 65,000 protesters gathered in Mumbai. The heavy influx caused massive traffic snarls in the CSMT and Fort areas. Thousands of demonstrators staged road blockades, created disorder on the streets, damaged public property, violated legal orders, and held unauthorized gatherings.

Five Days of Chaos for Commuters

The agitation disrupted daily life in Mumbai for five consecutive days. Police officials said FIRs have now been filed against the unidentified protesters, and further investigation is underway.