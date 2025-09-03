Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai, Hides Face With Mask— VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Disha Vakani, best known for playing Daya Ben in the hit television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, quit the show after going on maternity leave in 2017 and never returned. The actress, who has largely stayed away from the media and public appearances, made a rare outing in Mumbai as she visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal for Ganpati darshan.

Disha Vakani Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai

On Wednesday, September 3, Disha Vakani stepped out for Ganpati darshan and was seen walking towards the pandal. However, upon spotting the paparazzi, she quickly covered her face with a mask. Dressed in a red and green saree and a heavy necklace, the actress was accompanied by several police officers as she made her way inside.

Check it out:

Disha was seen seeking blessings from Ganpati amid a crowd, and after the darshan, she quickly exited with the help of special VIP arrangements.

Disha Vakani Ties Rakhi To TMKOC Producer Asit Modi

Last month, in August, Disha tied rakhi to TMKOC producer Asit Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In the video shared by Modi, Disha can be seen tying rakhi to the showrunner, performing his aarti and touching his feet. "Some relationships are woven by destiny... they’re not of blood, but of the heart! (sic)," Modi wrote in an emotional post along with the video.

He further continued, "#DishaVakani is not just our ‘Daya Bhabhi’, but my sister. Over the years, sharing laughter, memories, and warmth, this bond has grown far beyond the screen. This Rakhi, I felt that same unbreakable trust and deep affection once again... May this bond always remain with the same sweetness and strength (sic)."

While Disha has reportedly stepped away from acting for good to focus on her family, time and again reports keep doing the rounds about her return. She has not addressed the mystery yet.

Disha got married in 2015 with a Mumbai-based chartered accountant named Mayur Padia.