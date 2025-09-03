 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai, Hides Face With Mask— VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai, Hides Face With Mask— VIDEO

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai, Hides Face With Mask— VIDEO

Actress Disha Vakani, best known as Daya Ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, made a rare public appearance after being away from the limelight. On Wednesday, she visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal for Ganpati darshan. Dressed in a red-green saree with a heavy necklace, she covered her face upon spotting paparazzi and exited with VIP arrangements.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Actress Disha Vakani, best known for playing Daya Ben in the hit television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, quit the show after going on maternity leave in 2017 and never returned. The actress, who has largely stayed away from the media and public appearances, made a rare outing in Mumbai as she visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal for Ganpati darshan.

Disha Vakani Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai

On Wednesday, September 3, Disha Vakani stepped out for Ganpati darshan and was seen walking towards the pandal. However, upon spotting the paparazzi, she quickly covered her face with a mask. Dressed in a red and green saree and a heavy necklace, the actress was accompanied by several police officers as she made her way inside.

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
'What The F*** Man?': Robin Uthappa Criticises Michael Clarke For Sharing 'Slapgate' Footage From IPL 2008; Video
'What The F*** Man?': Robin Uthappa Criticises Michael Clarke For Sharing 'Slapgate' Footage From IPL 2008; Video
Mumbai Metro Line-11: Wadala To Gateway Of India Corridor Gets ₹23,487 Crore Approval
Mumbai Metro Line-11: Wadala To Gateway Of India Corridor Gets ₹23,487 Crore Approval
CBSE, NCB Sign MoU To Promote Drug-Free Schools & Raise Awareness On Substance Abuse
CBSE, NCB Sign MoU To Promote Drug-Free Schools & Raise Awareness On Substance Abuse
Uttar Pradesh Govt Transforms School Education Under CM Yogi Adityanath, Emphasising Literacy, Digital Learning And Holistic Development
Uttar Pradesh Govt Transforms School Education Under CM Yogi Adityanath, Emphasising Literacy, Digital Learning And Holistic Development
Read Also
Kajal Pisal Denies Replacing Disha Vakani In TMKOC After Old Photos As Dayaben Go Viral: 'I...
article-image

Disha was seen seeking blessings from Ganpati amid a crowd, and after the darshan, she quickly exited with the help of special VIP arrangements.

Disha Vakani Ties Rakhi To TMKOC Producer Asit Modi

Last month, in August, Disha tied rakhi to TMKOC producer Asit Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In the video shared by Modi, Disha can be seen tying rakhi to the showrunner, performing his aarti and touching his feet. "Some relationships are woven by destiny... they’re not of blood, but of the heart! (sic)," Modi wrote in an emotional post along with the video.

He further continued, "#DishaVakani is not just our ‘Daya Bhabhi’, but my sister. Over the years, sharing laughter, memories, and warmth, this bond has grown far beyond the screen. This Rakhi, I felt that same unbreakable trust and deep affection once again... May this bond always remain with the same sweetness and strength (sic)."

While Disha has reportedly stepped away from acting for good to focus on her family, time and again reports keep doing the rounds about her return. She has not addressed the mystery yet.

Disha got married in 2015 with a Mumbai-based chartered accountant named Mayur Padia.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nishaanchi Trailer: Anurag Kashyap's Directorial Looks Like A Perfect Desi Masala Entertainer

Nishaanchi Trailer: Anurag Kashyap's Directorial Looks Like A Perfect Desi Masala Entertainer

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai, Hides...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai, Hides...

'I Plan To Build My Own Home There': Kartik Aaryan Buys Plot In Alibaug Worth ₹ 2 Crore

'I Plan To Build My Own Home There': Kartik Aaryan Buys Plot In Alibaug Worth ₹ 2 Crore

Su From So OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Comedy Drama Film

Su From So OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Comedy Drama Film

'So Frustrating': Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah SLAMS Audience For Ignoring Good Films Like...

'So Frustrating': Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah SLAMS Audience For Ignoring Good Films Like...