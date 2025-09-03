Palghar News: Case Filed After Obscene Dance Allegedly Performed During Ganpati Celebration In Vasai | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Naigaon police have registered a case against two men after a group of transgender performers allegedly staged an obscene dance in public during a Ganpati celebration in Vasai (East).

Ganpati Celebration

According to police, the incident took place on the night of August 31 in front of Shri Bajrang Mitra Mandal at Karmalpada, Chinchoti. Around six transgender individuals, aged between 25 and 30, were accused of performing lewd dances and gestures to the tune of a Bhojpuri song, in front of a crowd.

The complaint further alleges that the accused persons deliberately hurt religious sentiments by continuing the performance in a public place despite objections.

Event Organizers Booked

Police have booked two organizers — Sanjaykumar Rambharose Sahu (35) and Murari Jatashankar Mishra (55), both residents of Karmalpada, Chinchoti — for failing to stop the performance and for allowing the program to continue in a manner that allegedly disturbed public order.

FIR Sections

The case has been registered under Sections 296 (disturbing religious assembly) along with other relevant provisions.

No Arrests Yet

No arrests have been made so far.

We have taken cognizance of the complaint. The matter is being investigated and appropriate action will follow,” said a police official.

Investigation Ongoing

Police confirmed that no video evidence of the event was submitted with the complaint, but eyewitnesses have been cited in the FIR.