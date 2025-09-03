BMC Collects 125 Tonnes Of Waste During 5-Day Maratha Quota Protest In Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected more than 125 metric tonnes of garbage from Azad Maidan and its surrounding areas during the five-day-long Maratha quota protest. The agitation, led by activist Manoj Jarange, began on August 29 and ended on Tuesday after the state government accepted most of his demands.

Azad Maidan, along with nearby stretches of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and the BMC headquarters, turned into temporary campsites for thousands of protesters. Many were seen cooking, eating, sleeping, and bathing in public spaces, generating large amounts of waste including leftover food, plastic bottles, paper plates and cups.

Daily Waste Collection Figures

BMC officials told PTI that four tonnes of waste were collected on the first day of the protest, followed by seven tonnes the next day. The volume jumped to 30 tonnes on both August 31 and September 1, with a peak of 57 tonnes on September 2.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani held a meeting with protest organisers on September 1 to coordinate sanitation efforts. Despite the high turnout, officials said cleaning was carried out without major disruption.

Civic Resources Deployed

A total of 466 civic workers, including 438 labourers and 28 supervisors, were mobilised for the cleanliness drive. The BMC deployed three large compactors, two mini compactors, 13 sewer-cleaning vehicles, and four specialised suction and jetting machines.

To cater to sanitation needs, the civic body installed more than 350 mobile toilets at three locations near Azad Maidan, alongside 61 permanent toilet seats at Mahapalika Marg, MG Road, DN Road and near the High Court. Around 26 water tankers were also supplied.

Additionally, large quantities of cleaning material were provided, including 1,500 lifters, 400 brooms, 1,000 hand gloves, reflective jackets, rain suits and bleaching powder. Overnight, BMC teams cleared the remaining waste after protesters dispersed.

Food Distribution and Leftovers

Some leftover food, donated by community members, was distributed among locals. However, significant quantities remained at the protest site late into Tuesday night, before being cleared by civic workers.