 'Serving The Real Tea': Shilpa Shetty's Bandra Restaurant Bastian Clears Rumours Over 'Closing Doors'; Here's The Twist Into What's Really Happening
Bastian, a celebrated fine dining establishment in Bandra, Mumbai, is reportedly closing on September 4. Co-owned by Shilpa Shetty and led by Ranjit Bindra, Bastian plans to evolve into two new ventures: Ammakai focusing on South Indian cuisine, and a new Bastian in Juhu.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
'Serving The Real Tea': Shilpa Shetty's Bandra Restraunt Bastian Clears Rumours Over 'Closing Doors'; Here's The Twist Into What's Really Happening | Instagram

Mumbai: Bastian, a renowned fine dining spot in Mumbai's posh area, Bandra, was rumoured to be shut down by Thursday, September 4, signalling the conclusion of a significant chapter in the city's food and nightlife scene. The premier establishment, co-owned by Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty and led by Bastian Hospitality under Founder & CEO Ranjit Bindra, has been a hallmark of lavish dining, prominent events, and a vibrant social atmosphere for a long time.

As the iconic Bandra location says goodbye, or are they? The Bastian brand is gearing up to launch two new phases in its ongoing story. The recent post by the official handle of Bastian restaurant stated, "Bandra was where Bastian’s journey began, and it will always remain close to us. As we evolve, it feels right to honour the depth of South Indian cuisine through Ammakai, while also bringing the energy and indulgence of Bastian to Juhu in a fresh new way. We’re closing one chapter, but two new stories are waiting to be written, and we can’t wait to welcome you into them"

Starting in mid-October, the Bandra location will transform into Ammakai, a unique South Indian dining establishment. The post further stated, “Bandra was our beginning, and while that chapter closes, two new stories are waiting to be written.”

Bastian Turns Into Ammakai

The term means “the hand of the mother,” a phrase selected to evoke feelings of comfort, genuineness, and warmth. Ammakai vows to honor South India’s rich culinary tradition, showcasing regional dishes, authentic tastes, and an unwavering dedication to quality.

At the same time, Bastian is broadening its presence with an exciting new project in Juhu. The Bastian Beach Club seeks to deliver the brand's unique blend of indulgence, vibrancy, and festivity to the shores of Mumbai.

article-image

Situated as a coastal lifestyle haven, it will provide visitors with a lively new area to enjoy meals, relax, and immerse themselves in the energetic spirit of Bastian in a completely fresh environment. In his statement, Ranjit Bindra remarked on the brand's journey up to this point while announcing the transition.

The closure of Bastian Bandra marks a significant change in Mumbai’s dining landscape, coinciding with increased media focus on Shilpa Shetty and her spouse, entrepreneur Raj Kundra. The pair has recently been associated with a Rs 60-crore fraud claim, which their legal representatives have firmly refuted. Notwithstanding the debate, the Bastian brand seems resolutely dedicated to its culinary goals and ongoing growth.

