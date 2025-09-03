Konkan Railway To Run Unreserved Special MEMU Trains Between Chiplun-Panvel Amid High Demand; Check Out Date, Timings

Konkan Railway To Run Unreserved Special MEMU Trains Between Chiplun-Panvel Amid High Demand | Representational Image

Mumbai: Due to the heightened passenger demand during the Ganeshotsav season, the Konkan Railway authority has opted to operate unreserved special MEMU trains between Chiplun and Panvel. These trains will operate on the Konkan Railway line on Wednesday, September 3, and Thursday, September 4.

Chiplun-Panvel MEMU (train no. 01160) is scheduled to leave Chiplun at 11.05 am and arrive at Panvel by 4.10 pm. During the return trip, the Panvel-Chiplun MEMU (train no. 01159) will leave Panvel at 4:40 pm and arrive in Chiplun at 9:55 pm on that same day.

This unique MEMU train will make stops at Anjani, Khed, Kalambani Budruk, Diwankhavati, Vinhere, Karanjadi, Sape Vamane, Veer, Goregaon Road, Mangaon, Indapur, Kolad, Roha, Nagothane, Kasu, Pen, Jite, Apta, and Somatane stations. This train, comprising 8 coaches, will be beneficial for travellers and will offer comfort to Ganesh devotees during the Ganeshotsav time.

Experimental Stoppage of Trains at Pen & Roha station | Konkan Railway

In latest update, an experimental stoppage for select trains at Pen and Roha stations has been announced. Trains include the Diva Jn. - Sawantwadi Road Express at Pen and the Dadar - Sawantwadi Road Tutari Express at Roha, with specific timings. This initiative starts from 3 September 2025. Passengers are encouraged to use these services. For more details, visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.