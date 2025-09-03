 Maratha Quota Row: Chhagan Bhujbal Skips Cabinet Meeting In Maharashtra
Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 02:29 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, a senior leader from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, skipped the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday as tensions over the Maratha quota issue escalated. Speaking to PTI, Bhujbal confirmed his absence, saying, “I did not go for the cabinet meeting.”

Bhujbal has been a vocal critic of extending OBC benefits to the Maratha community, arguing that such a move would erode the rights of existing backward classes.

Government Concedes to Manoj Jarange’s Demands

On Tuesday, activist Manoj Jarange ended his five-day-long protest in Mumbai after the government agreed to most of his demands. This included granting Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, which would bring them under the OBC quota for reservation benefits.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a government resolution (GR) based on the Hyderabad Gazetteer. Under this, village-level committees will be formed to verify documents and facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas who can provide proof of being identified as Kunbis in historical records.

OBC Concerns Over Quota Dilution

Reacting to the development, Bhujbal said he was studying the government resolution carefully. Earlier this week, he warned of large-scale protests by OBC groups if their existing reservations were compromised to accommodate Marathas. His absence from the cabinet meeting is being seen as a mark of dissent against the decision.

Rising Political Tensions

The move to extend OBC status to Marathas has intensified political fault lines within the Maharashtra government. While the decision has temporarily calmed Maratha protests, it risks triggering unrest among OBC communities who fear their quota share could be reduced.

With elections approaching, the Shinde-Fadnavis government faces the challenge of balancing demands from two politically influential groups. Bhujbal’s stand highlights the growing unease within the ruling alliance and the possibility of fresh agitations.

