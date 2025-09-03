VIDEO: CM Devendra Fadnavis Welcomes End Of Manoj Jarange Patil’s Hunger Strike, Says Legal Solution Found For Maratha Quota

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday expressed happiness over activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s decision to end his five-day hunger strike for Maratha reservation, saying the state government has found a “solution in the interest of the Maratha community” while keeping legal and constitutional boundaries in mind.

Hyderabad Gazetteer To Pave Way For Kunbi Certificates

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said his government had always been prepared to implement the Hyderabad Gazetteer, which paves the way for Marathas to get Kunbi caste certificates, but faced hurdles due to Jarange’s initial demand for blanket recognition of all Marathas as Kunbis.

“I am very happy that today the Cabinet sub-committee has worked out a solution in the interest of the Maratha community, and the ongoing hunger strike has now ended. From the beginning, we were ready to implement the Hyderabad Gazetteer. However, Jarange’s demand for granting Kunbi certificates to all Marathas without verification had legal challenges. Given the rulings of the High Court and Supreme Court, it was not possible to grant reservation to the entire Maratha community in a blanket manner,” Fadnavis explained.

The Chief Minister underlined that according to Indian law and the Constitution, reservation is extended to individuals, not entire communities. “As per the law, reservation is not given to a community but to an individual, and that individual has to claim it. Therefore, granting blanket reservation would not stand legal scrutiny. Jarange and his team were informed about this reality. They understood and said, ‘If blanket reservation does not fit in the law, then don’t do it.’ Following this, the Cabinet sub-committee prepared a government resolution that addresses several of their demands,” Fadnavis said.

Appeal To OBC Community To Withdraw Protests

Fadnavis also appealed to the OBC community to withdraw their protests, assuring that the government’s decision would not infringe upon their rights.

“I appeal to the OBC community to call off all agitations. I may have been criticized and abused, but my commitment has always been to work for every community in Maharashtra—be it Maratha, OBC, or any other. Serving all sections of society is my duty. Sometimes, you get garlands, sometimes criticism, but I remain focused on justice for every community,” he said.

Balancing Justice For All Communities

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for balancing the interests of different communities while addressing the Maratha quota issue.

“In politics, one has to endure constant criticism. Even when there was criticism, I was not disturbed. My only goal was to ensure justice for society. While giving justice to one community, we must make sure that another does not feel deprived, that no rift arises between Marathas and OBCs, and that no sense of injustice prevails. That is why the legal aspects were thoroughly studied before arriving at this decision. Credit for this solution should go to the Cabinet sub-committee, which will continue to work for the welfare of society,” he added.