Thane Tragedy: Bodies Of Woman & Young Girl Found In Pond Near Kasarvadavli; Probe Underway | Representative Image

Thane: In a disturbing incident, the bodies of a woman and a young girl were discovered floating in a shallow pond near Kasarwadavli, off Ghodbunder Road in Thane, on Tuesday evening.

The secluded location, a field near the Kasarwadavli area, became the centre of a police and emergency response after a distress call was received around 7 pm. According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), the pond was approximately 2.5 feet deep, as reported by The Times of India.

Teams from the Thane Fire Brigade and RDMC arrived promptly at the scene and recovered the bodies. Initial assessments suggest the woman was around 35 years old, and the child, a girl, was approximately three years old.

As of now, both individuals remain unidentified. The Thane Police have launched a thorough investigation to determine the identities and circumstances leading to the deaths. Civic authorities have confirmed that further details will emerge once post-mortem and forensic examinations are completed, as reported.

59-Year-Old Biker Crushed Under Dumper in Bhiwandi, Case Filed

In other news from Thane, a 59-year-old biker from Bhiwandi tragically lost his life after losing control on a pothole-ridden road and being crushed under the wheels of a dumper on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Vilas Baban Patil, a resident of Lape village in Bhiwandi rural, falling under the jurisdiction of Bhiwandi Taluka.

The accident took place around 5:30 pm near the Dhamangaon pipeline area, while Patil was returning home from work. After he lost control of his bike due to the poor road conditions, he reportedly slipped and came under the rear wheels of a passing dumper, leading to his death after reaching the hospital.

According to police officials, a case has been registered against the dumper driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Motor Vehicles Act.