Abu Azmi Urges Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Declare Sept 8 As Holiday For Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to declare an official holiday on September 8 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi, after the Muslim community decided to shift its main procession to that day.

Traditionally, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, is observed on September 5 this year, with processions taking place a day later on September 6. However, since Ganesh Visarjan is also scheduled for the same day, the All India Khilafat Committee, which organises the main procession in Byculla, postponed the event to September 8 to avoid logistical clashes and ensure smooth conduct of both festivals.

Abu Azmi's Appeal On X

In a post on X, Azmi explained that the decision to reschedule the procession was taken in the interest of maintaining communal harmony and public order. “This year, Ganesh Visarjan is on September 6, which coincides with the Eid Milad procession. To strengthen Hindu-Muslim unity and to ensure peace, the Muslim community has decided to celebrate the procession on September 8. However, the government has not yet declared it as a public holiday. I request the Chief Minister to issue an official GR and announce September 8 as a holiday to respect the sentiments of the Muslim community,” Azmi wrote.

Significane Of This Year's Celebrations

This year’s celebration carries added significance as it marks the 1,500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Sarfaraz Arzu, chairman of the All India Khilafat Committee, said the decision was taken after careful deliberation. “For the third consecutive year, Eid-e-Milad and Ganesh immersions are falling on the same day. Like in previous years, we have decided to postpone the rally to avoid inconvenience. We hope the government recognises this and declares a holiday on September 8,” he said.

Along with Azmi, Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has also written to Chief Minister Fadnavis urging for a government holiday on the day. Similar requests have been sent to Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.