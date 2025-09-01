Mumbai: Muslim Community Postpones Eid-e-Milad Procession, Urges Govt To Declare Holiday On Sept 8 | ANI/ Representative Image

After shifting the date of the procession to mark the 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad from September 6 to 8 to allow unhindered Ganesh immersions, the Muslim community has urged the government to declare a state holiday on September 8.

1500th Birth Anniversary of Prophet Muhammad

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the prophet, will be observed on Friday, September 5, and the religious rallies are traditionally held on the next day. However, as Ganesh visarjan is also scheduled for September 6, the All India Khilafat Committee which organises the main procession around Byculla, decided to shift the event to Monday. This year's celebrations are significant because it marks the 1,500th birth anniversary of the prophet.

Decision by Khilafat Committee

Sarfaraz Arzu, chairman of the All India Khilafat Committee, said that a decision to postpone the rally was taken at a recent meeting. “The Eid-e-Milad processions and Ganesh immersions have coincided for two years. We had postponed the processions to a later date because of this. This year is the third when the two festivals are on the same date,” said Arzu who added that they have asked the government to declare a public holiday on September 8.

Appeal for Public Holiday

Samajwadi Party Member of the Legislative Assembly, Rais Shaikh, wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to declare a government holiday on September 8. Requests have also been sent to deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Tradition of the Procession

"There is a long-standing tradition of taking out a julus (procession) on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad. However, keeping in mind Ganesh Visarjan on September 6, Muslim organisations across the state have agreed to hold the procession two days later," said Shaikh.