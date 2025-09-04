Konkan Residents To Hold Symbolic Protest On Anant Chaturdashi Over Mumbai–Goa Highway Delay

Representation Image | FP Photo

With no progress on the much-delayed Mumbai–Goa Highway project, Konkan residents have announced a symbolic protest on Anant Chaturdashi.

The protest will see the taking of a procession from Khanda Colony at 10 am, culminating at the Chief Minister’s Varsha residence in Mumbai. "this is not merely a Ganesh immersion procession but a symbolic expression of public anger against the state government’s inaction," said an organisor.

On 13 August 2025, the state government had declared three key decisions regarding the project preparing an implementation plan, setting up a state-level committee, and holding the committee’s first meeting. However, organisor of the protest stated that none of these steps have been implemented so far.

Protesters say the demonstration is intended to “wake up the government” and remind it of its responsibility towards the safety and future of Konkan citizens. They have also appealed to locals to participate in large numbers to press for timely completion of the highway.

Organisers have warned that such agitations will continue until the highway work is completed.