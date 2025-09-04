 Konkan Residents To Hold Symbolic Protest On Anant Chaturdashi Over Mumbai–Goa Highway Delay
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKonkan Residents To Hold Symbolic Protest On Anant Chaturdashi Over Mumbai–Goa Highway Delay

Konkan Residents To Hold Symbolic Protest On Anant Chaturdashi Over Mumbai–Goa Highway Delay

The protest will see the taking of a procession from Khanda Colony at 10 am, culminating at the Chief Minister’s Varsha residence in Mumbai. "this is not merely a Ganesh immersion procession but a symbolic expression of public anger against the state government’s inaction," said an organisor.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Representation Image | FP Photo

With no progress on the much-delayed Mumbai–Goa Highway project, Konkan residents have announced a symbolic protest on Anant Chaturdashi.

The protest will see the taking of a procession from Khanda Colony at 10 am, culminating at the Chief Minister’s Varsha residence in Mumbai. "this is not merely a Ganesh immersion procession but a symbolic expression of public anger against the state government’s inaction," said an organisor.

On 13 August 2025, the state government had declared three key decisions regarding the project preparing an implementation plan, setting up a state-level committee, and holding the committee’s first meeting. However, organisor of the protest stated that none of these steps have been implemented so far.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Police Rescue 27-Year-Old Chembur Auto Driver Who Jumped From Airoli Bridge After...
article-image

Protesters say the demonstration is intended to “wake up the government” and remind it of its responsibility towards the safety and future of Konkan citizens. They have also appealed to locals to participate in large numbers to press for timely completion of the highway.

FPJ Shorts
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hails Next-Gen GST Reform As Gamechanger For India’s Economy
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hails Next-Gen GST Reform As Gamechanger For India’s Economy
Explained: Why Nepal Has Banned 26 Social Media Apps Like Facebook, Instagram And X; Check Full List
Explained: Why Nepal Has Banned 26 Social Media Apps Like Facebook, Instagram And X; Check Full List
Fake IAS Officer Caught In Lucknow; Luxury Cars, Forged Documents & Government Passes Seized – VIDEO
Fake IAS Officer Caught In Lucknow; Luxury Cars, Forged Documents & Government Passes Seized – VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: Bombay HC Refuses Permission For Smaller Eco-Friendly Idol Immersion In Malabar Hill's Banganga Talao
Ganeshotsav 2025: Bombay HC Refuses Permission For Smaller Eco-Friendly Idol Immersion In Malabar Hill's Banganga Talao

Organisers have warned that such agitations will continue until the highway work is completed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganeshotsav 2025: Bombay HC Refuses Permission For Smaller Eco-Friendly Idol Immersion In Malabar...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Bombay HC Refuses Permission For Smaller Eco-Friendly Idol Immersion In Malabar...

Mumbai News: Cuffe Parade Residents Object To Renaming Of Roads, Gardens Without Consultation

Mumbai News: Cuffe Parade Residents Object To Renaming Of Roads, Gardens Without Consultation

Mumbai News: Vile Parle's Cooper Hospital Resolves Contract Staff Crisis, Extends Services On...

Mumbai News: Vile Parle's Cooper Hospital Resolves Contract Staff Crisis, Extends Services On...

Navi Mumbai News: Police Rescue 6 Hostages After 3-Hour Standoff As Notorious Criminal Holds Family...

Navi Mumbai News: Police Rescue 6 Hostages After 3-Hour Standoff As Notorious Criminal Holds Family...

Konkan Residents To Hold Symbolic Protest On Anant Chaturdashi Over Mumbai–Goa Highway Delay

Konkan Residents To Hold Symbolic Protest On Anant Chaturdashi Over Mumbai–Goa Highway Delay