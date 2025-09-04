Mumbai News: Justice Shree Chandrashekhar Appointed Chief Justice Of Bombay High Court

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar appointed Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, approved by the Central Government | File Photo

Mumbai: The Central government on Thursday approved the appointment of Justice Shree Chandrashekhar as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the decision on X. The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his elevation on August 24.

Extensive Legal Experience and Practice

Justice Chandrashekhar enrolled with the Delhi State Bar Council on December 9, 1993, and began his practice in Delhi, handling both criminal and civil matters. Over nearly two decades of advocacy, he appeared in around 3,500 cases before the Supreme Court of India and contributed to nearly 140 reported judgments.

Representation of Government and Institutions

During his practice, he served as Standing Counsel for the All India Council for Technical Education and the State of Jharkhand in the Supreme Court. He also represented institutions including the Bihar State Housing Board, Bihar State Pollution Control Board, Jharkhand State Electricity Board, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, and several corporations and private entities.

Judicial Appointments and Transfers

Justice Chandrashekhar was appointed an additional judge of the Jharkhand High Court on January 17, 2013, and became a permanent judge on June 27, 2014. He took charge as Acting Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court on December 29, 2023.

He was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court in July 2024 and subsequently to the Bombay High Court in July 2025.