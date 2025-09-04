Mumbai News: Sufi Islamic Board To Support MY Bharat’s Vision Of Viksit Bharat 2047

Sufi Islamic Board | Facebook

Mumbai: Mumbai-based Sufi Islamic Board has been chosen as a partner for 'MY Bharat', an initiative of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, which aims to achieve a goal of Vikasit Bharat by 2047.

MY Bharat offers a range of experiential learning programmes across various sectors, empowering the youth to learn and grow through practical application of skills. The government says that the programmes provide hands-on opportunities to gain real-world experience, develop essential skills, and contribute to society. The ministry said that by taking part in diverse fields, participants can bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical implementation of skills, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for chosen career paths.

Reaction to their selection as a partner for the initiative, Mansoor Khan, president of the Sufi Islamic Board, said, "We thank the honorable minister of sports and youth, Mansukh Mandvia ji, to enable Sufi Islamic Board onboard the vision to make Vikasit Bharat by 2047. The portal is where the vision is being shaped. We are among the most prolific non-government organisations of India," said Khan.