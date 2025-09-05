Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Shop Behind Malad Police Station, No Casualties Reported

Mumbai: A fire erupted in a fire cracker shop behind Malad police station on Thursday night. The incident was reported at 7.04 and the blaze was declared Level 1 (medium) at 7.27 pm.
The fire cracker shop is located on the first floor in a chawl at Undrai Marg, behind Malad police station, Malad West. As the shop is located in a residential area, crowd gathered and the police personnel were seen guiding pedestrians to take a detour and pass the area safely.
As of 10.15 pm, the fire fighting operations were still going on. At least two fire brigade, an ambulance local and civic staff are deployed on the spot. No injuries are reported.
