 Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Shop Behind Malad Police Station, No Casualties Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Shop Behind Malad Police Station, No Casualties Reported

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Shop Behind Malad Police Station, No Casualties Reported

The fire cracker shop is located on the first floor in a chawl at Undrai Marg, behind Malad police station, Malad West. As the shop is located in a residential area, crowd gathered and the police personnel were seen guiding pedestrians to take a detour and pass the area safely.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 12:38 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A fire erupted in a fire cracker shop behind Malad police station on Thursday night. The incident was reported at 7.04 and the blaze was declared Level 1 (medium) at 7.27 pm.

The fire cracker shop is located on the first floor in a chawl at Undrai Marg, behind Malad police station, Malad West. As the shop is located in a residential area, crowd gathered and the police personnel were seen guiding pedestrians to take a detour and pass the area safely.

Read Also
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Police Conducts Special Awareness Drive On Traffic Rules At Bhatwadi Cha...
article-image

As of 10.15 pm, the fire fighting operations were still going on. At least two fire brigade, an ambulance local and civic staff are deployed on the spot. No injuries are reported.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Shop Behind Malad Police Station, No Casualties Reported
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Shop Behind Malad Police Station, No Casualties Reported
Central Railway Announces Traffic & Power Block For OHE & Engineering Works At Karjat Station
Central Railway Announces Traffic & Power Block For OHE & Engineering Works At Karjat Station
Central Railway GM Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Unified Kavach Control Centre At Bhusawal
Central Railway GM Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Unified Kavach Control Centre At Bhusawal
Western Railway Provides Extra Stops For 7 Trains At Multiple Stations; Check Out Details
Western Railway Provides Extra Stops For 7 Trains At Multiple Stations; Check Out Details
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Shop Behind Malad Police Station, No Casualties Reported

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Shop Behind Malad Police Station, No Casualties Reported

Central Railway Announces Traffic & Power Block For OHE & Engineering Works At Karjat Station

Central Railway Announces Traffic & Power Block For OHE & Engineering Works At Karjat Station

Central Railway GM Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Unified Kavach Control Centre At Bhusawal

Central Railway GM Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Unified Kavach Control Centre At Bhusawal

Western Railway Provides Extra Stops For 7 Trains At Multiple Stations; Check Out Details

Western Railway Provides Extra Stops For 7 Trains At Multiple Stations; Check Out Details

Mumbai News: DG Railway Health Services Inaugurates Advanced CT & MRI Centre At Jagjivan Ram...

Mumbai News: DG Railway Health Services Inaugurates Advanced CT & MRI Centre At Jagjivan Ram...