Thane Builder Arrested In ₹50 Crore Land Scam Accused Of Grabbing Property Using Forged Documents

Representational Image |

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has arrested Thane-based builder Manoj Balwant Sawant (56) in connection with a ₹50 crore land scam. He is allegedly accused of conspiring with associates to prepare forged documents and illegally carrying out construction on land located in Borivali.

According to police, Bangur Nagar Police Station had already registered a related case earlier. The complaint was lodged by Alred Almeida, a resident of Malad (West), who alleged that between September 2, 2006, and June 30, 2025, several individuals conspired and defrauded him. After verification of facts, an FIR was registered on August 22, 2025.

Investigations revealed that land at Valnai village, Borivali (Survey No. 36) was fraudulently acquired by creating forged documents to obtain building permissions. Construction was then carried out illegally. Companies and individuals under suspicion include M/s Mural Builders and Developers, its shareholders Mohd. Akhtar Mohd. Isaq Shaikh, Ketan Patel, Sagar Patel, Vimal Patel; M/s Master Civil Construction partners Manoj Rawat and his family; Shamsuddin Qureshi; and others.

Police further stated that the property originally belonged to Balwant Nath Vishwanath (father of accused Manoj Rawat). Fraudulent papers were prepared in his name, and later, builders carried out unauthorized construction. The role of several other suspects is still under investigation.

Previous Criminal Record of the Accused

1. Naupada Police Station (Thane City): C.R. No. 329/2016 – IPC Sections 420, 467, 468, 471.

2. Thane Nagar Police Station (Thane City): C.R. No. 299/2016 – IPC Sections 420, 467, 468, 471.

3. Nehru Nagar Police Station (Mumbai): C.R. No. 311/2011 – IPC Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 34.

Reasons for Police Custody Demand:

The accused, in conspiracy with others, allegedly fabricated a forged property transfer deed (BOM/S/1856/1979) using fake seals of the Sub-Registrar’s office, and forged signatures of the complainant and his relatives. Using this fabricated document, property worth ₹50 crore was fraudulently transferred and names inserted in land records at Goregaon Land Revenue Office and Sub-Registrar’s office at Charcop, Borivali (West).

Police custody is required to trace and arrest other co-accused involved in the fraud.

To seize the forged property transfer agreement allegedly used in the scam.

To investigate the accused’s bank transactions and financial trail.

To determine who provided the forged seals and documents and whether the accused was instigated by other influential individuals.

Police said the case involves a well-planned conspiracy, and further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.